Why AMC's Popular Rebel Machine Was Discontinued After Only Three Years In Production

The Rebel Machine by American Motor Corp. was a muscle car for someone who did not want to blow their entire savings on a vehicle, but still wanted bang-for-your-buck muscle. Despite the Rebel Machine being impressive on paper and on the streets, the model was met with a terrible fate. AMC had difficulty managing the increasing labor strikes, financial crunches, and having strong upper management; that, among other things, led to the Rebel Machine being discontinued.

Upon its launch at the 1969 NHRA World Championship, the car was fairly well received by the masses and was the successor of AMC's underappreciated Javelin and the AMX. To build this ambitious muscle car, AMC partnered with Hurst Performance Inc., and it came with a price tag just shy of $3,500. Although the car was mostly seen in the classic red-white-blue color scheme of the American flag, it was offered in a few other shades, too.

Despite only 2,362 units of the vehicle rolling out of production, it's popularity grew through the '70s, and has risen ever since among muscle car enthusiasts. It also had a lot of other noteworthy stats that could have made it the next big thing in muscle cars.

[Featured image by CZmarlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]