What's The Difference Between Ford's 427, 428, And 429 Engines?

Ford's big block engines are among the best-known and most respected V8s in American history. From the pure-blooded racing heritage of the 427 and its derivatives to the massive torque-happy 429 in the eponymous Mustang Boss 429, each engine has its own niche and characteristics that set it apart.

The three Ford big blocks are built and implemented with distinct purposes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Much like other big blocks from the rest of the Big Three — GM, Chrysler — they typically occupied one of two vehicle classes: muscle cars and utility trucks, though we'll be focusing primarily on the former. Regardless of which engine we're referring to specifically, all the big blocks featured here were beefy, torquey monsters that defined the cars they were housed in.

There are various specialized models of each of these engines. The 427, for instance, was available in several different configurations, from the "basic" models to the SOHC full-on racing blocks, each with its own distinct provenance. We'll review all the major configurations of each powerplant, discussing key differences apart from the superficial number and models they were in, beginning with the legendary "FE" big blocks.