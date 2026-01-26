This HEMI Was Made For Nascar, But Made Its Way Into Some Rad Muscle Cars

The Chrysler HEMI V8 is one of the most iconic engines ever built, with a legendary reputation on the street and a long list of accomplishments in motorsport. The Chrysler (now Stellantis) HEMI is also an engine with a long lineage that stretches from its origins in the early 1950s all the way to the current era, where HEMI engines power Dodge's modern muscle machines. But when it comes to HEMI history, it was during the mid 1960s when the Chrysler HEMI evolved from being a simple V8 with hemispherical induction chambers into a mythical engine of muscle car legend.

It was during these years that the new 426 cubic-inch 'Street HEMI', as it was known, made the words '426 Hemi' into a household name. The high-displacement, high-horsepower V8 made its way into many different Chrysler muscle cars during the late '60s and early '70s, where it'd become one of the most feared engines on the street and drag strip alike. But it wasn't just in Detroit engineering rooms or in the drag racing scene where the 426 HEMI's story took shape; it was on the high-banked ovals of NASCAR.

Given the HEMI's wide-reaching impact and the ever-present aura around 426-powered muscle cars, the engine's distinct stock car racing origins are actually an overlooked part of the story. It's a tale that calls back to a time when NASCAR competition and road vehicle engineering were much more connected than they are today.