12 Makita Tools Beginners Should Steer Clear Of

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Japanese toolmaker Makita has retained its independence from a corporate ownership superstructure like TTI or Stanley Black & Decker with Milwaukee and DeWalt, respectively. That self-containment means it sometimes can take bigger swings with new tool rollouts than other brands might consider. This is in part why Makita tools are packed with proprietary technology, and why there are so many unique entries in the brand's catalog, like a microwave or coffee machine.

However, even though there's a lot to like about plenty of Makita's gear, some of the brand's offerings just won't fit well within the tool ecosystem a beginner DIYer or occasional renovator (even with plenty of experience, in some cases). Some of these tools feature obvious reasons to pass, like overly heavy duty functionality. Others are tools you might want to avoid for more subtle reasons. These 12 all feature largely valuable performance specs and usage scenarios that make them ideal for people who may actually need them. But beginners and light duty users will largely fall outside these parameters, making these niche, sometimes expensive solutions a waste of resources and sometimes even dangerous.