6 Mazda Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Mazda is known for many things, not least for championing the iconic rotary engine in cars like the RX-7 and RX-8. The Japanese automaker has a good track record with more conventional piston engines too, of course, and 2010s innovations like the Skyactiv engines have generally proved very dependable. Even the best of the best have their off days, however, and that applies to Mazda and its engines as well. For all the deserved respect that reliable Mazda engines such as the 1.8-liter F8 and 2.0-liter LFF7 engines have earned over the years, there have been a few missteps along the way that have dinged the brand's reputation and caused unfortunate owners some pretty significant headaches.

If you're looking to get a used Mazda, you're likely better off avoiding units with these engines under the hood. Of course, this doesn't make them bad cars, nor are we saying that all examples of these engines will have failed or are bound to fail. You could very well buy a car with one of these and have many years of trouble-free running. However, if you're looking to keep the odds in your favor, these are ones you'll want to think twice about, at the very least.