Why The Mazda 787B's Rotary Engine Survived The 24 Hours Of Le Mans (But Can't Hold Up To Daily Driving)

The Mazda 787B carved its name into motorsport history in 1991 as the first Japanese car to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall. Even more legendary was its powertrain, a screaming 2.6-liter quad-rotor engine, the R26B, that gave the 787B a unique advantage over its piston-powered rivals. This win wasn't just a fluke; it was the product of smart engineering and even smarter race management. The timing couldn't have been more perfect for Mazda as the FIA were to ban the Mazda 787B from Le Mans the following year.

The R26B could produce around 900 horsepower at 10,000 rpm in testing, though for the race it was dialed back to roughly 700 hp to ensure reliability. The rotary's design — low internal friction, a high power-to-weight ratio, and a smooth rev range — made it ideal for the demands of endurance racing. Mazda fitted the engine with three spark plugs per rotor and variable-length intake trumpets to maximize the efficiency and power output of the engine.

Mazda also called upon veteran endurance racer Jacky Ickx to help design their race strategy, which was centered around one main thing — outrunning the competition. The 787B was almost 400 lbs lighter than the other cars on the grid due to rotary-specific regulation allowances, which further aided in conserving tires and brakes. Outside of regular fuel stops and minor wear part changes, the 787B required minimal servicing over 362 laps, proof that when tuned and treated right, the rotary engine could go the distance.