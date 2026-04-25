5 Car Design 'Improvements' You'll Want To Test Before You Buy

Touchscreen-based infotainment systems can now be commonly found in cars at virtually all price points. Despite their ubiquity, JD Power's 2026 vehicle dependability study found that infotainment problems were by far the most frequent area of complaint for drivers.

As well as software bugs and glitches, some current infotainment systems can be very unintuitive. Key functions can be hidden behind layers of menus that are difficult to access while driving, and some systems can suffer from lag or are prone to freezing. The problem is often exacerbated by a lack of physical switchgear, which forces drivers to rely on the touchscreen or on temperamental voice controls.

SlashGear's review team has come across numerous infotainment-related issues in recently launched cars. The 2025 Volvo EX30 had both an unintuitive touchscreen UI and glitchy voice controls, and we found the lag of Subaru's Starlink infotainment system to be persistently annoying in the 2025 Forester Sport. Meanwhile, the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq's heavy reliance on touchscreens meant that we couldn't even open the glovebox without finding the corresponding button on-screen.

Even cars without such immediately irritating controls can still have minor gremlins that can affect everyday driving. During a road trip with the 2025 Mazda CX-90, Apple CarPlay's wireless connection mysteriously cut out while our reviewer was on the road. To fix the problem, they had to pull over, stop the car, and plug their phone into the system. A test drive might not be enough to spot every single potential infotainment-related bugbear, but it should help give you an idea of any obvious problems before you buy.