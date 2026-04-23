4 TV Brands That Outshine Samsung In Price And Quality

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The majority of modern TVs are flat screens that go from 40 to 100 inches, but that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of differences between these models. Panel type, resolution, and max refresh rate are the stats most users bother to look at, but one could also take into consideration the in and out ports, panel response time, brightness and contrast, and a lot more. On many of these metrics, Samsung is hard to beat, but there is one area where the brand is not as competitive: price.

Take a look at a list of the highest-rated Samsung TVs, and you'll notice that most of them are quite expensive, priced at $1,500 or more. That's because, while Samsung has always been an innovator in the field, in the last few years, other companies have begun surpassing its budget offering.

Budget, in the field of TV sets, can mean a few different things. It can certainly be used to describe $100 tiny kitchen TVs, but that's not exactly what we have in mind. It can also mean $1,500 TVs comparable to some $2,000 models, like some of Samsung's most beloved offerings. On this list, however, you'll find brands whose strengths are in the $300 to $800 area, offering solid budget alternatives to "entry-level" $500 4K TVs and premium (but not quite top of the line) $1,000 screens. TVs in that price range are the perfect competitors to Samsung's weak points.