These Are The US' Fastest-Selling Lexus Models In 2026 (So Far)
There are five Lexus models that qualify as the fastest-selling in the U.S., according to Toyota Motor North America's First Quarter Sales Report. The more of each model that were sold, the faster a given car was selling. Buyers can use this information to act quickly on cars selling fast or to seek out slower-selling vehicles to get a better deal. We'll start with the slower-selling Lexus vehicles in the top five, working our way up to the fastest-selling Lexus, and provide you with in-depth information on each Lexus' size, price, performance, cargo capacity, and other factors.
Some highlights of the TMNA report were that, even though Lexus' sales were down 2.5% overall, its sales of electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, totaled 34,907 units, an increase of 6.2%. The brand's NX Plug-in Hybrid and RZ EV hit their highest sales ever during the first quarter of 2026.
To briefly recap the history of Lexus, the luxury nameplate of Toyota launched in 1989 with two sedans, the LS 400 and the ES 250, and a promise to pursue perfection. Lexus started with 121 dealers and has added numerous different types of vehicles to its lineup over the years, becoming the first luxury import brand to sell more than 20,000 vehicles in a single month, back in 2000. Notable vehicles from Lexus have included the Lexus SC 300 sport coupe in 1991, the Lexus RX 300 luxury crossover in 1998, and the Lexus LFA supercar in 2011. By 2019, Lexus had sold 10 million vehicles.
5. Lexus IS
The fifth fastest-selling Lexus on our list is also the only non-SUV, as the Lexus IS is a compact sports sedan. The Lexus IS also has the honor of being the Lexus with the best chance of reaching 250,000 miles. The IS sold a total of 5,045 examples during the first quarter of 2026. Our review of the Lexus IS appreciated its punchy engine and responsive ride.
For 2026, there is only one variant of the IS, called the IS 350. Its styling has been refreshed, and it comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 311 horsepower, with your choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The transmission depends on the drivetrain you select, with an eight-speed automatic on the rear-drive version and a six-speed automatic with the AWD model. Car and Driver performance testing of the Lexus IS 350 produced results that included a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 14.2 seconds at 100 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad came out to 0.89g. Cargo volume in the smallish trunk comes out to 11 cubic feet. Pricing for the Lexus IS RWD starts at $46,795, including the delivery, processing, and handling fee.
We should also give a shoutout to the Lexus RZ battery electric vehicle, which claimed the sixth-highest sales spot with an impressive 4,456 units moved into consumers' garages. This represented the highest sales mark ever achieved by Lexus' only EV.
4. Lexus GX
The Lexus GX, which our review described as a serious SUV with big capability and a big price, is Lexus' fourth fastest-selling vehicle. The GX came through for Lexus, with 8,565 units sold in the first three months of 2026.
The Lexus GX is a large body-on-frame SUV that features a rigid ladder frame, double-wishbone front suspension, and multi-link suspension in the rear. This provides excellent performance both on the road and off it. The GX is powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with an output of 349 hp, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with Torsen limited-slip locking center differential, driving all four wheels through a standard full-time 4WD system. While most versions of the Lexus GX have three rows of seating, the most hardcore off-road trim, the Overtrail, comes with a two-row setup and seating for five. 2026 Lexus GX pricing starts at $67,735 for the entry-level Premium trim and goes up to $82,845 for the top Overtrail+ model.
Performance testing by Car and Driver generated a 0-60 mph sprint that took 6.2 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 14.7 seconds at 95 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad measured 0.75g. Cargo capacity is 10 cubic feet behind the third row, going up to 40 cubic feet with the third row folded, and 77 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded.
3. Lexus TX
The Lexus TX is Lexus' version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. As such, it is a three-row, unibody SUV that will seat as many as seven in comfort. Lexus managed to shift 12,489 examples of the Lexus TX during the first quarter of 2026, landing the TX in third place among the fastest-selling Lexus models. Our review of the Lexus TX liked its adult-sized third row and refined cruising.
The Lexus TX gets its power from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Drivetrain options include either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. There are also two hybrid versions — the conventional hybrid pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors making 366 horses driving through a six-speed automatic, while the plug-in hybrid uses a 3.5-liter V6 and two motors to make 404 horsepower, using a CVT. Both hybrids have all-wheel drive.
Car and Driver put the Lexus TX and Lexus TX Hybrids through their paces, getting a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds with the standard version, dropping to 5.7 with the hybrid and 5.2 with the PHEV. Quarter-mile times were comparable, at 15.4 seconds at 93 mph for the standard, 14.5 seconds at 95 mph for the hybrid, and 13.7 seconds at 104 mph for the PHEV. The TXs pulled 0.82g-0.85g on the skidpad. The TX has plentiful cargo capacity, with 20 cubic feet behind the third row, expanding to 57 cubic feet with the third row folded, and maxing out at 97 cubic feet when both second and third rows are folded.
2. Lexus NX
The Lexus NX is a compact, two-row luxury SUV with seating for five and unibody construction. It's the Lexus counterpart to the Toyota RAV4. Lexus moved a total of 13,219 NXs during the initial three months of 2026. Available in both non-hybrid and hybrid versions, our review of the Lexus NX Hybrid proved there's more to life than MPG.
Non-hybrid 2026 Lexus NX models receive a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with an output of 275 hp, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sending power to all four wheels. The NX Hybrid is available as either a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive model, combining a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with either two or three electric motors to generate a combined 240 hp, which flows through CVT automatic and direct-drive transmissions. Pricing for these vehicles starts at $47,120 for the 2026 Lexus NX 350 AWD in base trim, while the hybrid 2026 NX 350h FWD Base starts at $46,470.
Performance testing of this drivetrain setup in the Lexus NX by Car and Driver generated a 0-60 mph run of 6.6 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 15.0 seconds at 95 mph, and roadholding on the skidpad measured at 0.81g. Car and Driver also tested the performance of the Lexus NX Hybrid. Results included a 0-60 mph run of 7.6 seconds, making it through the quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds at 87 mph, with a skidpad roadholding number of 0.79g. Cargo capacity for the NX is 22 cubic feet behind the second row, expanding to 46 cubic feet when the second row is folded.
1. Lexus RX
The Lexus RX is Lexus' unibody midsize luxury SUV, sharing its platform with the Toyota Highlander. Lexus sold 29,336 copies of the RX during the first quarter of 2026, more than any other Lexus model. Our review of the Lexus RX highlighted that even though the 500H F Sport Performance is good, we'd buy this instead. The Lexus RX has been in the Lexus lineup since 1998.
The Lexus RX comes in both non-hybrid and hybrid models. The non-hybrid version features Lexus' trusty 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four making 275 horsepower, going through an eight-speed automatic before powering the front wheels or all four. The hybrid has AWD standard and two different hybrid powertrains, with the RX350h's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine using three electric motors to produce a combined 246 horses, while the RX 500h adds a turbocharger and two electric motors, putting out 366 horsepower. An RX PHEV is also available. Pricing starts at $52,275 for the non-hybrid RX 350 FWD, $54,575 for the hybrid RX 350h AWD, and $66,680 for the RX 450h+ Premium AWD PHEV.
Testing of the RX350 FWD non-hybrid by Car and Driver provided a 0-60 mph time of 6.8 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 15.1 seconds. When Car and Driver tested the 366-hp RX 500h, it improved that 0-60 mph time to 5.5 seconds and the quarter-mile to 14.2 seconds. Roadholding on the skidpad hit 0.80g. RX cargo capacity was measured at 30 cubic feet behind the second row, with a total of 46 cubic feet when the second row seat has been folded.