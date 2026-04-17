These Are The US' Fastest-Selling Lexus Models In 2026 (So Far)

There are five Lexus models that qualify as the fastest-selling in the U.S., according to Toyota Motor North America's First Quarter Sales Report. The more of each model that were sold, the faster a given car was selling. Buyers can use this information to act quickly on cars selling fast or to seek out slower-selling vehicles to get a better deal. We'll start with the slower-selling Lexus vehicles in the top five, working our way up to the fastest-selling Lexus, and provide you with in-depth information on each Lexus' size, price, performance, cargo capacity, and other factors.

Some highlights of the TMNA report were that, even though Lexus' sales were down 2.5% overall, its sales of electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, totaled 34,907 units, an increase of 6.2%. The brand's NX Plug-in Hybrid and RZ EV hit their highest sales ever during the first quarter of 2026.

To briefly recap the history of Lexus, the luxury nameplate of Toyota launched in 1989 with two sedans, the LS 400 and the ES 250, and a promise to pursue perfection. Lexus started with 121 dealers and has added numerous different types of vehicles to its lineup over the years, becoming the first luxury import brand to sell more than 20,000 vehicles in a single month, back in 2000. Notable vehicles from Lexus have included the Lexus SC 300 sport coupe in 1991, the Lexus RX 300 luxury crossover in 1998, and the Lexus LFA supercar in 2011. By 2019, Lexus had sold 10 million vehicles.