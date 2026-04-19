5 Pickup Trucks That Are Infamously Quick To Rust

Pickups are generally designed to take on everything from job sites to rough terrain, but their being so tough doesn't always mean they can hold up well over the years. That's mostly because rust is one of those things that has a sneaky way of showing up when you least expect it, and when it does, it's rarely cheap to deal with. Sometimes it even pops up in spots most owners wouldn't think to check until the damage has already spread.

Truth is, not all trucks handle the elements the same. Some have developed a pretty consistent pattern for corrosion in the same areas: frames, underbody, bed seams, and rocker panels, and a lot of it comes down to thin factory coatings, cheaper materials, or designs that trap moisture. While others have a paper trail of recalls, extended warranties, and even complete frame swaps that pretty much tell the story themselves

With all of that said, the trucks on this list aren't bad vehicles by any means. In fact, most of them are solid, long-running workhorses with plenty of loyal owners behind them. However, once rust gets a foothold — especially with all that road salt and debris they deal with — it can cut their good years short pretty quickly. So whether you already own one, you're thinking about buying one, or you're just curious about which trucks are notoriously prone to rust, this list will break it all down for you.