Will A Chevy Silverado Last 300K Miles? Here's What Owners Say
New trucks are becoming more expensive every year, and so it's no surprise that many owners are keen to hold on to their trucks for as long as possible. For those who need a replacement truck, buying a used example can save a significant amount of money compared to new, but that opens up a different set of dilemmas: how high of a mileage is too high? Has the truck been properly maintained? Would a newer, pricier truck cost less in the long run? There's no foolproof way to answer any of these questions, but looking at the experiences of other owners is the best way to make an informed decision.
When it comes to mileage, the number alone doesn't tell the full story. Still, it's a useful starting point — a truck with 10,000 miles on the odometer is more likely to be in better condition than a truck with 100,000 miles. Many modern cars and trucks should be able to reach 100,000 miles without issues, but reaching a number like 300,000 miles might be more of a challenge.
The research platform iSeeCars conducted a study on the expected average lifetime mileage of all popular truck makes and models, and the Chevrolet Silverado didn't fare particularly well. It ranked sixth, with an average expectancy of around 230,000 miles, behind popular models from the likes of Toyota, Nissan, and Ford. As Chevrolet Silverado owner testimonies show, though, it's possible to hit 300,000 miles, but it's far from guaranteed.
Owners report that high mileage is achievable
Although its average lifetime mileage might not be the highest in its segment, there are plenty of Silverado owners on forums and social media platforms who can attest to their trucks' longevity. Many of those owners claim that their trucks continue to run well even after tipping over the 300,000-mile mark, with their original powertrains not needing any major repairs over their lifespans. Others report racking up 500,000 miles or more, and some owners with Duramax-equipped trucks even report mileage figures in excess of one million.
Listings on used car platforms like AutoTrader further back up these claims, showing dozens of examples of Silverados with over 300,000 miles on the clock. A handful of examples are even listed as having traveled over 400,000 miles. So, there's no question that a Silverado can last 300,000 miles in the right circumstances, although how likely it is to reach that figure isn't quite so straightforward to answer.
There are many limiting factors
Although there are plenty of owners out there with 300,000-mile+ Silverados, they still represent a very small proportion of overall Silverado sales. Chevrolet sold over 560,000 examples of the Silverado in 2024, and has sold at least 400,000 examples of the truck every year since 2010. The vast majority are unlikely to rack up the same high mileage figures reported by proud owners on forums, and that's down to a wide variety of limiting factors.
One of the biggest limitations to any truck's lifespan is rust. Depending upon where an owner lives, their trucks might be subject to damaging road salt every winter, and thus more prone to rusting than trucks that spend their days in warmer climates. While there are some ways to help protect a car or truck from rust, it's impossible to protect it entirely. Another reason most trucks don't reach high mileage figures is that one or several owners throughout a truck's life end up skimping on maintenance. Following proper truck maintenance schedules can be easy to overlook, but doing so will inevitably result in the truck's lifespan being shortened to some degree.
Even with those two factors accounted for, there are plenty of others that may reduce a truck's lifespan. Accidents, road conditions, day-to-day usage, and the weaknesses of specific model years and powertrains will all affect a Silverado's expected lifespan. So, even if 300,000 miles or more is definitely achievable, most examples are still unlikely to make it that far.