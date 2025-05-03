Will A Chevy Silverado Last 300K Miles? Here's What Owners Say

New trucks are becoming more expensive every year, and so it's no surprise that many owners are keen to hold on to their trucks for as long as possible. For those who need a replacement truck, buying a used example can save a significant amount of money compared to new, but that opens up a different set of dilemmas: how high of a mileage is too high? Has the truck been properly maintained? Would a newer, pricier truck cost less in the long run? There's no foolproof way to answer any of these questions, but looking at the experiences of other owners is the best way to make an informed decision.

Advertisement

When it comes to mileage, the number alone doesn't tell the full story. Still, it's a useful starting point — a truck with 10,000 miles on the odometer is more likely to be in better condition than a truck with 100,000 miles. Many modern cars and trucks should be able to reach 100,000 miles without issues, but reaching a number like 300,000 miles might be more of a challenge.

The research platform iSeeCars conducted a study on the expected average lifetime mileage of all popular truck makes and models, and the Chevrolet Silverado didn't fare particularly well. It ranked sixth, with an average expectancy of around 230,000 miles, behind popular models from the likes of Toyota, Nissan, and Ford. As Chevrolet Silverado owner testimonies show, though, it's possible to hit 300,000 miles, but it's far from guaranteed.

Advertisement