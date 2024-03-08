5 Must-Know Truck Maintenance Tips For Every Season

Winter weather can do a number on even the hardiest truck, so as spring approaches, many of us look forward to leaving behind the ice, snow, and cold that define the coldest season in many parts of the country. You may even think milder temperatures mean you turn your attention to things other than maintaining your truck. While that may be true to a certain extent, spring may bring its own set of issues for your vehicle, depending on where you live. Spring marks the beginning of the rainy season in many parts of the U.S., making it a good time to prepare your truck for the rainy weather that is so common at this time of the year. One of the easiest but often overlooked tasks during this time is inspecting and replacing windshield wiper blades.

Even if your blades seem in good condition, it's important to remember that the ice and snow from the winter months may have damaged them, making spring a good time to consider getting replacements. We've all experienced windshield wipers that aren't working properly. It can get so bad that they seem to be doing more harm than good as you try navigating the streets with minimum visibility in a downpour. Consider replacing your truck's windshield wipers if the blades are cracked or peeling, making scratching noises, leaving streaks, not making contact with the windshield, or skipping. Installing fresh blades can help you avoid these problems and stay safe on the roads.