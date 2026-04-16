4 Cool Gadgets You Can Use With Your PlayStation 5

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The PlayStation 5 is a feature-rich gaming console on its own, irrespective of which model you have – the massive launch model or the streamlined PS5 Slim Digital Edition. However, if you are a dedicated gamer, you probably know that the standard edition is only the beginning. To truly unlock and enjoy the full potential of your powerful gaming giant, you need to look beyond basic adjustments like using a high-quality HDMI 2.1 cable.

While the standard, in-box DualSense controller is a marvel of engineering, and the console's 3D audio capabilities are impressive, there is a whole ecosystem of dedicated third-party and official gadgets designed to enhance your gaming sessions. We're not just talking about things like custom skin for your controller or basic charging stations. We are talking about hardware upgrades that fundamentally change how you interact with your games, solve connectivity headaches, and bring unprecedented levels of immersion to your living room.

From a gadget that eliminates the issue of controller stick drift to Bluetooth adapters that bypass Sony's strict wireless audio restrictions, the right accessory can solve problems you didn't even realize you had. If you have already got a 4K/120Hz TV to complement your PS5 gaming and are looking for the next step to elevate your experience, we have compiled a list of four cool, impactful gadgets that will transform your experience.