4 Cool Gadgets You Can Use With Your PlayStation 5
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The PlayStation 5 is a feature-rich gaming console on its own, irrespective of which model you have – the massive launch model or the streamlined PS5 Slim Digital Edition. However, if you are a dedicated gamer, you probably know that the standard edition is only the beginning. To truly unlock and enjoy the full potential of your powerful gaming giant, you need to look beyond basic adjustments like using a high-quality HDMI 2.1 cable.
While the standard, in-box DualSense controller is a marvel of engineering, and the console's 3D audio capabilities are impressive, there is a whole ecosystem of dedicated third-party and official gadgets designed to enhance your gaming sessions. We're not just talking about things like custom skin for your controller or basic charging stations. We are talking about hardware upgrades that fundamentally change how you interact with your games, solve connectivity headaches, and bring unprecedented levels of immersion to your living room.
From a gadget that eliminates the issue of controller stick drift to Bluetooth adapters that bypass Sony's strict wireless audio restrictions, the right accessory can solve problems you didn't even realize you had. If you have already got a 4K/120Hz TV to complement your PS5 gaming and are looking for the next step to elevate your experience, we have compiled a list of four cool, impactful gadgets that will transform your experience.
Pro-Style Custom Controllers
When you are dedicating hours to competitive shooters or trying to pull off precise combos, the standard pack-in controller that comes with the PS5 might start to feel a bit limiting. That is where pro-style custom controllers come into play. These are a massive upgrade from the standard DualSense controller. They feature modular parts, including swappable thumbsticks and remappable rear paddles. The coolest versions of these gadgets use Hall-Effect sensors, which detect movement using magnets rather than physical contact, effectively making "stick drift" a thing of the past. Traditional potentiometers wear down over time, but magnetic sensors provide unparalleled longevity and precision.
A perfect example of this premium tier of hardware is the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro – considered among the best third-party PS5 controllers according to gamers. This gaming controller is officially licensed for the PlayStation 5 and not only features those coveted Hall-Effect sticks to ensure your crosshairs stay exactly where you leave them, but it also comes with a highly customizable weight system and trigger blockers for faster firing rates. While Nacon Revolution and other such controllers come with a premium price tag, the controllers' durability and competitive edge make them an essential upgrade for any serious gamer.
Apart from its official website, Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is also available on Amazon.
Low-Latency Audio Transmitters
There is no doubt that the PS5 is a multimedia beast, but it has one big disadvantage when it comes to audio connectivity. Sony is notoriously restrictive when it comes to Bluetooth audio. It means you cannot pair your regular Bluetooth headset directly with your PlayStation. Sony instead pushes to get the official Pulse wireless earbuds for PS5. But there's a straightforward solution if you don't want to invest in new earphones.
A dedicated USB-C transmitter is a "sleeper hit" gadget that plugs into the front of the console. It allows you to use your favorite high-end noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds with the console, providing a low-latency connection that keeps the audio perfectly in sync with the action. It completely bypasses Sony's restrictions, broadcasting a clean aptX or modern Bluetooth signal.
For a reliable fix, the Avantree C81 Bluetooth Transmitter is an excellent choice. It is small enough to be unobtrusive and comes with a mini-microphone that plugs directly into your controller for voice chat. It is the perfect gadget if you already own a premium pair of headphones, such as Apple AirPods Max 2, and want to experience the rich soundscapes of titles like "Marvel's Spider-Man" or the stadium roars of "EA Sports FC 26" without being tethered by wires or forced into an unnecessary secondary gaming headset purchase. This device is also available on Amazon.
Dedicated Remote Play Handhelds
Sometimes, it is impossible to monopolize the living room TV just for your gaming. Thankfully, we are living in times when the "Second Screen" revolution is a major shift in PS5 gaming. These handheld gadgets let you stream your console directly to a dedicated screen over Wi-Fi. It's perfect for when someone else wants to watch TV, or if you want to play a single-player RPG from another room without losing the feel of a full controller. While you could technically use a smartphone clip and the Remote Play app, the ergonomics and screen size usually leave a lot to be desired. A dedicated device solves the battery drain on your phone and offers a native, uncompromised control scheme.
The undisputed king under this category is Sony's own PlayStation Portal. This dedicated remote player essentially chops a DualSense controller in half and slaps a gorgeous eight-inch LCD screen right in the middle. It retains all the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functions of the standard controller, ensuring your favorite games' tactile experience remains completely intact. As long as your home network is robust, it is the ultimate way to untether your console from the living room wall.
Apart from the official PlayStation store, you can pick up the PlayStation Portal on Amazon.
Dedicated Racing Wheels
If you have ever played a driving simulator with a standard DualSense controller, you know that lightly tapping an analog stick is a poor substitute for the real thing. For anyone into racing games, a steering wheel is the ultimate immersion gadget. Unlike a controller that just vibrates, these use internal motors to fight against your steering, simulating the feel of a car losing grip or hitting a curb. It turns a standard gaming setup into a realistic simulator.
This technology, known as Force Feedback, translates the physics of the game directly into your hands. You can feel the distinct difference between driving on smooth asphalt, hydroplaning on a wet track, or tearing through a gravel pit.
A fantastic entry point into this immersive world is the Logitech G923 Trueforce. It features a premium leather-wrapped wheel, a three-pedal set, and Logitech's proprietary Trueforce technology that connects directly to the physics engines of supported games to provide high-definition tactile feedback. Rather than cheap plastic pedals, its brake uses a progressive-spring mechanism that mimics the stiff, pressure-sensitive resistance of real car brakes. The wheel clamps securely to a desk or rig, completely transforming your driving experience.
On Amazon, the Logitech G923 is available in various configurations, including Wheel Kit, Wheel Kit + Console Drifter, Wheel Kit + H Shifter, and Wheel Kit + PC Drifter.