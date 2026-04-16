5 Expensive Milwaukee Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying

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There's no way around it: Milwaukee is an expensive brand. The toolmaker produces a lot of niche tools that specialized professionals rely on, as well as more common work tools and small, portable alternatives for DIYers and renters, and none are known for being especially affordable. For that, you'll want to look at cheaper brands like Ryobi, Hercules, and Kobalt instead.

However, purchasing an expensive tool doesn't mean you're wasting your money. Sure, buying into the Milwaukee ecosystem is a serious investment, but sometimes that investment pays off in spades. That's true for a lot of the more expensive Milwaukee tools, but the five examples on this list represent the most beloved products made by the brand that the community absolutely recommends, even if they have a big price tag attached.

Of course, you should check for any active promotions. If you shop at Home Depot, for example, you can often get a Milwaukee tool with a battery included at no extra cost.