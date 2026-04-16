5 Expensive Milwaukee Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
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There's no way around it: Milwaukee is an expensive brand. The toolmaker produces a lot of niche tools that specialized professionals rely on, as well as more common work tools and small, portable alternatives for DIYers and renters, and none are known for being especially affordable. For that, you'll want to look at cheaper brands like Ryobi, Hercules, and Kobalt instead.
However, purchasing an expensive tool doesn't mean you're wasting your money. Sure, buying into the Milwaukee ecosystem is a serious investment, but sometimes that investment pays off in spades. That's true for a lot of the more expensive Milwaukee tools, but the five examples on this list represent the most beloved products made by the brand that the community absolutely recommends, even if they have a big price tag attached.
Of course, you should check for any active promotions. If you shop at Home Depot, for example, you can often get a Milwaukee tool with a battery included at no extra cost.
M18 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
This kit, which includes the M18 Fuel Hammer Drill, the Impact Driver, and two M18 XC 5.0Ah batteries, is normally $400. It is not the cheapest way to get a drill and a driver, and even Milwaukee itself sells a more affordable hammer drill and impact driver bundle as part of the M12 portable productivity system lineup.
That said, $400 is a good price for a kit as versatile and powerful as this, at least according to professional reviewers and those who own it. The bundle has a nearly perfect review score on Home Depot, and Pro Tool Reviews called the M18 Fuel Impact Driver in this kit "the best all-around impact driver we've tested to date." While the publication didn't have quite the same words for the drill, it was still highly recommended, especially for its overall value.
That's the secret to this bundle. While it isn't cheap, the reason users so often recommend it is that, compared to buying its individual components, the kit is a steal. The two included batteries are usually sold for $170 each, while just one of these tools costs more than $200, making this combo kit, model number 3697-22, the cheaper option by far. Plus, the kit often goes on sale, and sometimes it comes with the High Output 6.0Ah M18 battery pack as a "free gift," which is worth $200.
M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool
Sold for $250, most users say the M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool is worth the price, even if other brands' alternatives are quite a bit cheaper. DeWalt even sells a whole kit with battery, a charger, a bag, and an oscillating multi-tool for less than just the Milwaukee tool. Professional reviews of Milwaukee's tool are very positive, with Pro Tool Reviews listing its relatively slow tool-free blade change as the only negative. Meanwhile, users simply love it, with many comparing it favorably to DeWalt's version. At the time of writing, this tool is offered in a bundle with a High Output 6.0Ah M18 battery at no additional cost. According to users, this kind of deal happens pretty often.
While it seems to be aimed at carpenters (lots of enthusiastic users are, in fact, carpenters), there's a lot you can do with a Milwaukee oscillating multi-tool. However, you need to get the right blades and attachments first. You can buy Milwaukee blades. However, with much less attention from users, it's hard to say if they're worth the higher price. Thankfully, a number of Ryobi attachment sets work on Milwaukee multi-tools, and they're way cheaper than Milwaukee's originals. A 16-piece set of blades and accessories from Ryobi will cost you about $50, significantly less than Milwaukee's $70 eight-piece blade kit.
M18 Fuel Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
While it's now a somewhat common term for all small reciprocating saws, Milwaukee invented and owns the name Hackzall. It's no surprise, then, that the company makes some of the best versions of this versatile one-handed tool. Its versatility means you'll likely be using it more often than other cutting tools. Users recommend you pick the best of the best, the M18 Fuel Hackzall. This is a brushless tool, meaning (among other things) that the motor is less likely to fail; great for something you'll get a lot of use out of.
The Fuel Hackzall is more expensive than non-M18, non-Fuel Milwaukee versions, as well as other brands' alternatives. DeWalt's Atomic Brushless reciprocating saw is technically just as expensive (both are sold at $200 when not on sale), but you can get DeWalt's for free "with a qualifying purchase," like a big pack of batteries and chargers.
Still, users say the Milwaukee is absolutely worth the price for the pivoting shoe and power. It gets 4.8 out of 5 stars on Home Depot, is recommended by many of its users, and has great professional reviews as well.
M18 Fuel 1/2-inch Controlled Mid-Torque Impact Wrench
Why is an impact wrench that only goes up to 250 ft-lb of torque priced at $1,599.00? As you might imagine, the 1/2-inch Controlled Mid-Torque Impact Wrench isn't a normal impact wrench. "Controlled" in the name refers to the ability to set a target torque via the One Key app without worrying that the tool will overtorque: an ability that few impact wrenches have, and one that Milwaukee claims to have perfected. And every single user review on Home Depot is a full five stars, wholeheartedly recommending this tool to those who need it.
According to Milwaukee, rather than relying on the imprecise method of counting the blows performed by the tool, this impact wrench uses sensors and "machine learning developed algorithms" to achieve higher repeatability. In this context, high repeatability means that repeated uses of the tool under similar circumstances create very similar results. Setting the torque to 100 ft-lb might not result in that exact number (that's accuracy), but it will produce the same number every time.
If you were confused by its price, you weren't the only one. Users ask about it quite often on the Milwaukee subreddit, and the answer is always the same: For someone who works on large-scale installation projects where precise torque levels are necessary, this tool (or the higher and lower torque models) is absolutely worth the money. As Milwaukee points out, the controlled torque line is designed for utility-scale solar projects like solar farms. And as noted by Pro Tool Reviews in its buying guide for this product, a trusty controlled torque impact wrench can save lots of time by removing the need to finish each bolt with a manual torque wrench.
M18 Fuel Gen-2 Mid Torque Impact Wrench
More users recommend the Fuel Mid Torque Impact Wrench over the high torque version, since it's not as heavy and can still handle most of what you can throw at it. With up to 650 ft-lb of breakaway torque, 2,575 max rpm, and a dedicated function to maximize torque when removing tough bolts, it shouldn't have any problems with removing lug nuts from cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks.
Some users point out that it can struggle with nuts stuck with rust, but most owners seem to agree that, even at $279, the Mid Torque 1/2-inch Impact Wrench is worth its price. It has a near-perfect review score on Home Depot, with a 4.9-star average from over 2,500 user reviews. Users on forums praise the weight-to-power ratio, and professional reviews place it near the top of the pile for mid-torque impact wrenches.
When using it with a large 5.0Ah battery, it weighs only around five pounds, while the head is only about six inches long, which helps it fit into tighter spaces. With four power modes and an auto shut-off to prevent overtightening, it's a relatively precise tool, too.