5 Milwaukee Tools Even Renters Should Own
Milwaukee is synonymous with serious power. The red and black tools are often at the top of the heap when comparing options across catalogs. In our research, for instance, Milwaukee makes the best cordless impact wrench, ranks in the top three in major circular saw brands, and fourth for cordless angle grinders across major brands. But these are often power tools that offer heavy-duty work coverage and belong primarily in a professional or active home renovator's collection.
Renters need a different kind of toolkit. Tools that suit their needs are often smaller. Renters don't exclusively reside in smaller homes with limited storage options, but this is often part of the experience. They're also less likely to cut away baseboards to replace flooring or take on major landscaping tasks.
With these limitations in mind, Milwaukee still ranks among the best options for renters. For any buyer, catalog size is an important consideration, and Milwaukee delivers with hundreds of options; the brand's flagship M18 lineup alone includes over 250 individual tools. These solutions come from across Milwaukee's lineup. From basic sink and drain maintenance to IKEA furniture builds, these tools are all excellent additions to support renters.
M12 Subcompact 3/8-Inch Brushless Drill/Driver
Small tools are central to any renter's collection. Space can be a scarce resource in many rented properties. While rental units come in all shapes and sizes, the average American apartment measures 908 square feet to the average home's roughly 2,200 square feet. This is where tools like Milwaukee's M12 lineup really shine.
Renters demanding both functionality and space-saving components can really get the most out of them. The M12 Subcompact 3/8-Inch Brushless Drill/Driver is an ideal starting point when launching or growing a power tool collection as a renter. The tool is dynamic in its power and versatility, underpinned by a brushless motor even without the Milwaukee Fuel designation attached. It's 5.4 inches in length and weighs only 2 pounds with a battery installed. The drill is seriously diminutive, but still produces 350 in.-lbs. of torque.
The tool features two drive modes with low and high settings delivering up to 450 RPM and 1,550 RPM, respectively. It's underpinned by a variable speed trigger and an LED light to keep your workspace safe and visible even in difficult working conditions. This is an excellent choice for renters looking to save on the cost of a full-size or fuel badged model while getting a small but powerful solution.
Fastback Folding Utility Knife
From opening Amazon packages to tackling a basic installation project, a folding utility knife is a small but significant hand tool that should be part of any renter's gear. There are lots of utility knives out there, and you'll find some for just a few bucks online and in numerous brick-and-mortar home improvement shops.
Milwaukee makes numerous options in the category, but the brand's Fastback Folding Utility Knife offers a few important feature upgrades that make it a joy to work with. An onboard blade storage compartment allows you to carry five extra blades inside the tool body, swapping them out when necessary without having to search for replacements. It also features a one-handed opening that won't have you fighting with the knife every time you need to use it.
In addition to its standard cutting capabilities, the Fastback utility knife adds a wire stripper into the mix and features a wire belt clip that's easy to stick into your pocket and won't tear away at your clothing when removing it for use. The knife is built with a metal body designed for durability and long-term performance.
M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum
Homeowners and renters alike need to bring a few key cleaning supplies into their living space to get the place looking like home. Those with ample storage space might consider bulky cleaning gear like a shop vac. Rolling vacuum tools of this nature are great for handling large-scale cleaning in woodworking shops and in the house. I've used a shop vac on numerous occasions to vacuum stairs, clean the car, and clear up after jobs.
If space is an issue, nothing beats a tool like the M18 Fuel Compact Vacuum. This is a slim item that's easy to store, which is ideal for a renter who needs to shove the vacuum under a bed or in a small closet.
The vacuum delivers 50% more sustained suction power compared to the brand's primary competition, so it'll manage heavy usage. The kit comes with five accessories, including a floor tool, extension wand, and suction brush. It provides a two-stage dry debris separation function and a washable HEPA filter, making for an efficient cleaning tool in any setting.
7-Inch Torque Lock Curved Jaw Locking Pliers
The value of a mole grip-style plier is hard to fully explain. For those who have a set of locking pliers, the tool quickly becomes a go-to solution for any kind of turning, grabbing, or secure holding need. I've used a pair of locking pliers similar to the 7-Inch Torque Lock Curved Jaw Locking Pliers for many years, tackling small and large repair and installation jobs in nearly every place I've called home.
Milwaukee's offering is made with forged alloy steel and features the classic curved jaw, which is an excellent design that supports both narrow gripping power and a wider mouth for larger bolts and other materials. The basic tool build remains the same across brands and models, but this option features an easy-to-use thumb screw at the back end, allowing for easy adjustments and what Milwaukee calls "clearance to generate more torque with the unique screwdriver through-hole design." Indeed, leveraging a screwdriver as a makeshift breaker bar can really clamp down on a workpiece with the locking pliers.
These pliers serve as a natural go-to gripping tool for just about any kind of turning or grabbing needs you'll find, making them a sort of one-size-fits-all plier tool that can make a big impact across the duration of a lease and then some.
2-Piece Multibit Screwdriver Set (Standard and Stubby Models)
A multibit screwdriver is a big deal for renters. The tool replaces a large and possibly unruly collection of individual screwdrivers, and many feature integrated storage in the handle to secure additional bits while not in use. This set doesn't add that feature, but the 2-Piece Multibit Screwdriver Set from Milwaukee does offer extreme job coverage that isn't always on offer from other options. It also includes reversible bit holders to secure a second, frequently used bit within the tool's body for a quick swap when needed.
This set comes with a standard-sized, combination screwdriver and nut driver handle as well as a stubby multibit handle for use in tight spaces. The stubby model is also compatible with the nut driving bits and offers great coverage for non-standard installation tasks. The set is compact and brings wide-ranging utility to those needing to tackle installation and furniture construction.
Methodology
All of these are tool types I used while renting an apartment. Each one is useful for renovations, but they're also important for tackling basic repair work and other tasks that don't involve major changes to the property.