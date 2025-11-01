5 Milwaukee Tools Even Renters Should Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee is synonymous with serious power. The red and black tools are often at the top of the heap when comparing options across catalogs. In our research, for instance, Milwaukee makes the best cordless impact wrench, ranks in the top three in major circular saw brands, and fourth for cordless angle grinders across major brands. But these are often power tools that offer heavy-duty work coverage and belong primarily in a professional or active home renovator's collection.

Renters need a different kind of toolkit. Tools that suit their needs are often smaller. Renters don't exclusively reside in smaller homes with limited storage options, but this is often part of the experience. They're also less likely to cut away baseboards to replace flooring or take on major landscaping tasks.

With these limitations in mind, Milwaukee still ranks among the best options for renters. For any buyer, catalog size is an important consideration, and Milwaukee delivers with hundreds of options; the brand's flagship M18 lineup alone includes over 250 individual tools. These solutions come from across Milwaukee's lineup. From basic sink and drain maintenance to IKEA furniture builds, these tools are all excellent additions to support renters.