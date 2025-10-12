These Milwaukee Tools Come With A Free Battery At Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee is often considered one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company is well known for durability and reliability, as well as its proprietary technological innovations, and its vast ecosystem of products across a multitude of platforms. All of these qualities make Milwaukee a tempting choice for those seeking to build up a collection of cordless power tools. That said, building a collection of cordless tools from any premium brand is an expensive prospect, and a large part of the reason for that cost comes down to the batteries.

Modern power tool batteries are almost universally made using lithium-ion cells these days. These kinds of batteries are expensive to manufacture and can be a major contributing factor to the overall cost when it comes to purchasing cordless tools. But fear not, there are several bargains out there that can help you get your hands on a free Milwaukee battery with the purchase of one of the company's tools.

Home Depot regularly bundles free Milwaukee batteries as "gifts" with the purchase of a qualifying Milwaukee cordless power tool. Those who are interested in expanding their collection and getting a free battery in the process might want to learn a bit more about which of these tools are currently being sold with this kind of deal attached. You might also want to know as the voltage, capacity, and value of the included battery, so you can get a feel for just how much you're actually saving. These deals can change, and the current offers are listed to end by October 26, 2025.