These Milwaukee Tools Come With A Free Battery At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee is often considered one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company is well known for durability and reliability, as well as its proprietary technological innovations, and its vast ecosystem of products across a multitude of platforms. All of these qualities make Milwaukee a tempting choice for those seeking to build up a collection of cordless power tools. That said, building a collection of cordless tools from any premium brand is an expensive prospect, and a large part of the reason for that cost comes down to the batteries.
Modern power tool batteries are almost universally made using lithium-ion cells these days. These kinds of batteries are expensive to manufacture and can be a major contributing factor to the overall cost when it comes to purchasing cordless tools. But fear not, there are several bargains out there that can help you get your hands on a free Milwaukee battery with the purchase of one of the company's tools.
Home Depot regularly bundles free Milwaukee batteries as "gifts" with the purchase of a qualifying Milwaukee cordless power tool. Those who are interested in expanding their collection and getting a free battery in the process might want to learn a bit more about which of these tools are currently being sold with this kind of deal attached. You might also want to know as the voltage, capacity, and value of the included battery, so you can get a feel for just how much you're actually saving. These deals can change, and the current offers are listed to end by October 26, 2025.
M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
One of the first tools that Home Depot has listed as a part of these deals is the M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw. This is a nice tool with a wide range of applications. A good reciprocating saw is useful for all kinds of jobs, including construction, demolition, landscaping, plumbing, and basic DIY. It isn't exactly a precision tool, but what it lacks in accuracy, it makes up for in maneuverability and power.
This saw has a smaller and more compact one-handed design that is made to give the user more control and maneuverability in tight spaces. Milwaukee claims that the M18 Hackzall has a 4x reduction in vibration compared to previous models and that it is "the fastest cutting and most powerful one-handed design reciprocating saw," with up to 50% faster cutting than competing models. It has a Powerstate brushless motor, Redlink Plus intelligence, and a pivoting shoe that makes it easier for you to keep constant contact with the piece you're cutting.
People who buy this tool now actually have a choice in what they would like to come with it. You have the option to get a Milwaukee M18 18V 5.0 Ah EX Extended Capacity Battery Pack (valued at $169), which is a good size to accompany the tool. Alternatively, those who already have plenty of batteries can instead choose to get the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact driver (valued at $179) as their free add-on. Though, this second option is only available to those who purchase the saw online. The Milwaukee Hackzall itself is currently going for $199, making it one of the more budget-friendly options that Home Depot is currently offering the free battery deal on.
M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
The next item you might want to consider is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool. These products are great for starting plunge cuts and adjusting trim, but they're also good for sanding, scraping, grinding, and polishing. This is because there is a wide range of accessories that you can pair with it to extend its versatility.
The Milwaukee model MSRPs for $249. It has a Powerstate brushless motor, which allows the tool to deliver between 10,000 and 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute). It has a 4.3-degree oscillation angle, helping it to make faster and more aggressive cuts that are able to slice through dense materials such as hardwood and even metal nails. The tool is equipped with specialized vibration-dampening technology, Redlink Plus intelligence, a built-in 180-degree LED light, and a tool-free blade exchange mechanism.
The tool also has an auto-load feature, which starts the tool out slower when lining up the cut and marking the initial score line. It then ramps up the speed and power when the tool detects that it is under load, and a variable speed dial for easy speed control as you work. Like the Hackzall, those who purchase the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless Oscilating Multi-Tool will have a choice between the M18 18V 5.0 Ah EX Extended Capacity Battery Pack or the (online only) M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact driver.
M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench
Next up, we have the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench. These tools are the mechanic's bread and butter. No need to bother with the exhausting amounts of elbow grease and bashed knuckles associated with traditional wrenches when you can get a powerful little cordless Impact wrench that can break and snug up stubborn nuts and bolts with the pull of a trigger.
The M18 ½-inch Impact Wrench is powered by a (you guessed it) Powerstate brushless motor. This allows the tool to deliver up to 1,100 lb-ft of fastening torque and up to 1,600 lb-ft of nut-busting torque–not bad at all for a cordless model. The tool itself is also 7.6 inches in length, which makes it easier than some larger models when it comes to maneuvering in tight spaces.
It has three LED lights so you can see what you're working on, a friction ring for socket changes, 4-Mode Drive Control which makes it easy to set the output speed and power across a range of pieces, a special bolt removal mode which Milwaukee states, "provides maximum nut-busting torque to break fastener free, then slows to 750 RPM for more control when removing fasteners." This one doesn't come with an added tool option, but when you purchase it in-store or online, you will also get the M18 18V 5.0 Ah EX Extended Capacity Battery Pack, adding a $169 value to the $299 Milwaukee Impact Wrench.
M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Cordless High Speed ¼-inch Ratchet
Another of the more affordable options that Home Depot offers a free battery with is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Cordless High Speed 1/4-inch Ratchet which retails for $199. As you might suspect, this is sort of like the Impact Wrench's little brother, designed to save your wrist by quickly and easily removing nuts and bolts rather than focusing on raw power. This is the only tool on this list that is part of the M12 series instead of the M18.
Despite what you might think, given its smaller size, this tool is also powered by one of Milwaukee's Powerstate brushless motors. This gives it more power, more speed, and reduces heat generation and power consumption, with Milwaukee claiming that it's able to get as much as double the battery life of a brushed alternative. What's more, it can be locked in place and used manually without engaging the motor if the battery runs out or if you want a bit more control over that last couple turns. It has Redlink Plus intelligence, a premium rubber overmold, an LED worklight, an onboard gauge that shows run time, and a variable speed metal trigger to help balance speed and control.
The tool comes with a two pack of Milwaukee M12 12V XC Extended Capacity 3.0 Ah batteries, which Home Depot values at $129. It's an interesting twist, because while the capacity is smaller the discharge is a lower voltage, this appears to be the only deal that Home Depot offers that offers two batteries. This makes it a tempting option for anyone seeking to start a collection of Milwaukee's M12 portable productivity system.
M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Grinder with Paddle Switch
Finally, we have the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Grinder. You'll want to be careful, because there are several variations of this tool which come in a variety of options, and the 4 1/2-inch to 5-inch model with the paddle switch appears to be the only one that comes with a battery. This is a tool which is great for cutting, grinding, sanding, and polishing. You can even use it to sharpen other tools, such as lawn mower blades.
This version of the M18 Grinder is also powered by a Powerstate brushless motor, which Milwaukee claims is able to generate as much power as an 11 Amp corded tool. This gives it the ability to perform as many as 135 cuts on a single charge and achieve speeds up to 8,500 RPM. It has Redlink Plus intelligence, an electronic clutch that is designed to protect against kickback and overload, tool free guard adjustment, tool free accessory changes, a 5/8-inch spindles, and an anti-vibration slide handle.
Like the first tools featured, this one comes with the option of getting either the M18 18V 5.0 Ah EX Extended Capacity Battery Pack or the M18 Fuel 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-inch Hex Impact driver if they purchase it online, representing a significant addition in value to the $229 tool.