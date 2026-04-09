12 Overpowered Motorcycles Beginners Should Steer Clear Of

When it comes to starting out in the world of motorcycling, there's a lot of marketing speak that gets tossed around. You'll hear things like "race technology," "so and so horsepower," "carbon fiber," and other terms that make very little sense. For a beginner who is looking to get their first motorcycle, all this jargon is quite confusing and can lead to some very impractical — or downright dangerous — decisions being made. So then, what should a beginner would-be biker look for in their first motorcycle? We can get a pretty good idea by trawling through the many "best beginner motorcycle" lists from publishers like Visordown, MotorcycleNews, MotorcyclistOnline, and MotorcycleCruiser, all of which are review-focused brands that are very respected by the community.

Many of the bikes on these brands' lists come with engines around the 500cc mark or lower, with horsepower figures hovering between 50 and 80 hp. Additionally, when you look at motorbikes marketed as "entry-level" by big legacy brands, things like the torque curves and peak RPM figures are also much more docile.

However, there are a great many bikes that an inexperienced beginner might think are good starter motorcycles, the truth is that they're actually not. Many of the ones we're about to list have extreme amounts of power from an otherwise innocuously-sized engine, while others would have unmanageable torque from low RPMs. The point is, none of these bikes look inherently bad for a beginner, but they are — they should be saved for later down the line.