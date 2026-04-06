Why You Should Buy Electronics From Costco (Instead Of Amazon)

Shoppers have a lot of options when it comes to tech purchases in 2026, including mainstays like Best Buy, online giants like Amazon, and other retail giants like Walmart. Costco is often overlooked, at least by people who don't actively shop there, despite being a legitimately good source for technology purchases. Costco sells TVs, smartphones, major appliances, computers, and all sorts of stuff. Every retailer has its own pros and cons, and that includes Costco, but Costco probably doesn't get enough attention when it comes to buying electronics.

Costco is an experience unto itself. You've likely heard about the company's famous loss leaders like the $5 rotisserie chicken that's been around for decades and the $1.50 hot dog and 20-ounce soda. These loss leaders get people in the door to buy other things, and it's a brilliant strategy, especially in the wake of swiftly rising gas prices. As it turns out, buying just about anything from Costco is a good idea, so it makes sense that a shopper may want to consider the retailer for their next big purchase.

Below is a list of reasons why you would want to consider Costco over Amazon for your next major tech purchase. It's a tough call because Amazon's convenience is excellent in its own right, but there are just some things Costco does better.