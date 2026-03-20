As Gas Prices Soar, Costco's Using This Smart Strategy To Stay Cheaper Than Most

With gas prices rising sharply in the early months of 2026, drivers everywhere are looking for ways to get the cheapest fuel possible. This can be done in numerous ways, from buying at gas station chains with great reward programs to seeking out those with the lowest rates across the board. A slight money-saver is Costco, which, compared to other filling stations, hasn't increased its numbers quite as dramatically. As it turns out, this isn't a company opting out of a moneymaking opportunity, but a deliberate move that involves not dropping prices when demand and oil costs aren't skyrocketing.

The idea behind this strategy is almost something of an illusion from the customer's perspective. When demand is low and gas prices drop, Costco doesn't decrease its prices as quickly as other chains. It thus makes more money than other chains when this happens, giving it a buffer that lets it more slowly raise prices when prices jump. Customers see that Costco's prices are stable and cheaper than other places, increasing business at its gas pumps and making up for the profit shortfalls that came during the decreased demand period.

Of course, this method is only one element of Costco's strategy to keep up profits while offering customers gas savings. Other factors influence its ability to keep costs lower.