12 Vintage Cars That Are Ridiculously Overpowered

For those who think that the groovy 60s were a period of excess in the automotive world, allow us to introduce the roaring 20s. Readers are requested to remember that cars were a lot less mainstream then they were in the later half of the 20th century, and only the truly rich could afford them back then. Also, coachbuilding was still quite dominant, with the body and chassis being made by separate-but-intertwined houses. While largely gone today, coachbuilt cars do still exist in the form of Q by Aston Martin, Mulliner by Bentley, Sur Mesure by Bugatti, and other such niche examples.

Granted, a lot of the cars we're mentioning were the absolute epitome of engineering at the time, with complex engineering and a price tag to match. Many of the models also achieved reasonable success in motorsport, which we'll come to later on.

All this isn't to say that these cars were good or even safe, at least by modern standards. The mismatch between the engine horsepower and the rest of the tech (or lack thereof) was jarring. Remember, brakes on these vintage cars were usually mechanical cable systems or drum units, the suspension was usually an afterthought, and the tires were closer to bicycle wheels than modern ones. Then, performance was defined vastly differently; back in the day, the mega-popular Ford Model T was producing a modest 20 hp – and it sold over 15 million units across its production cycle. However, many of the cars on this list made more than five times that amount over a century ago.