What Is The Largest Engine Ever Put In A Production Car?

The title of largest engine ever installed in a production car goes to the Pierce-Arrow Model 66, built between 1910 and 1918. It was powered by a massive 13.5-liter straight-six engine, displacing 825 cubic inches, dwarfing anything built before or since. Despite its size, the T-head engine made only around 60 to 66 horsepower, but its torque was immense, and it could cruise comfortably at speed, even by today's standards. The Model 66 wasn't just a prototype or a one-off flop.

Around 1,200 units were produced and sold through Pierce-Arrow dealerships, available in multiple body styles including touring cars, limousines, and the performance Runabout model. Each one was road legal, built on a shared chassis, and backed by factory support.

That makes it a legitimate production vehicle under both historical and modern definitions. Today, the Cadillac 500 V8, one of the most powerful Cadillac engines, and Bugatti's W16 get more attention, but when it comes to raw displacement in a mass-produced, road-ready package, Pierce-Arrow's 13.5-liter straight-six is still the undisputed king.