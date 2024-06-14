6 Of The Most Notable Inline-Eight Engines Ever Built

One of the most exclusive cars ever made was powered by a massive inline 8-cylinder engine that displaced 12.8 liters, which was actually downsized from the 15-liter prototype. The Bugatti Royale Type 41 was intended as a car for royalty when first envisioned by Ettore Bugatti, but that market proved too small, and Bugatti didn't sell a Type 41 for five years. The first one went to French clothier Armand Esders in 1932 and only six Royales were ever made between 1929 and 1933, with the last one going to British custard magnate Captain Cuthbert Foster. Legend has it that a seventh was manufactured and totaled in a crash, and the chassis number was reused for another car.

The Royale had a wheelbase of more than 14 feet and weighed 7,055 pounds but could still reach 125 miles per hour thanks to the engine that put out 300 horsepower at just 1,600 revolutions per minute.

American racing legend Briggs Cunningham already owned two Royales when in 1950 he came across three more that had been locked away on the Bugatti estate in France to hide them from the German Army. He secured two of them by plying Bugatti's daughter L'Ebe with cash and some GE refrigerators, which were valuable and rare commodities in France at the time.

Bugatti had 23 leftover inline-8s after making those six Royales, and those unused engines went into French National Railway locomotives in pairs or foursomes. One Type 41 currently lives at Detroit's Ford Museum, and another sold in 2021 for a top-secret price that is rumored to exceed $20 million.