Why Aren't There More V4 Engines In Cars?

Hardcore gearheads are well-versed in engine nomenclature, but for folks whose car knowledge ends with the difference between a manual and automatic transmission, engine designations can seem inscrutable. At a fundamental level, most engines are labeled with a "V" or an "I" and an even number from 4 to 12. The number tells you how many cylinders an engine has, and the letter indicates how they are arranged.

"I" — or straight — engines have their cylinders arranged in a single row, while "V" engines have two opposed banks of cylinders. V8 and V6 engines are common in passenger cars and light trucks, although I6 engines are among some of the auto industry's most reliable. V6 engines are still more popular for their smaller form factor, and a V6 can be used as the base engine in a car that can also be offered with a V8 as an option.

V4 engines are most often found in high-performance motorcycles like the limited edition Ducati Superleggera V4, and the Italian manufacturer's 208-horsepower Streetfighter V4, which SlashGear reviewed last year. V4 engines are rarely found in cars, though, appearing only in a select few production model Lancia, Saab, and Ford models. So if the V4 is good enough for the world's premier maker of superbikes, why don't we see more V4 engines in cars?