How Much Horsepower Did The Ford Model T Have?

Ford introduced the Model T way back in 1908, and production continued for nearly two decades before finally coming to an end in 1927.

Engines of this era, even four-cylinder engines like the unit used in the Model T, had considerably high capacities by modern standards. Combine that with the fact that the Ford's inline-four sported a long stroke, and you wind up with a relatively impressive torque output — 83 lb-ft to be precise. Such a relatively high torque figure ensured the engine was tractable and versatile, ideal for the Model T's numerous applications. But, how much horsepower did the 2.9-liter inline-four develop?

Thanks to the engine's low compression ratio — just 4.5:1 — the power output was quite uninspiring, with just 20 horses to boast. However, tuning companies and engineers alike began to develop high-compression heads, which would enable the engine to unlock a precious few extra horses. In addition, brake upgrades — such as 'rocky mountain brake kits', and Ruckstell two-speed rear-axles — were also manufactured. These modifications enabled folk to make the most of the Model T's modest output, by letting drivers brake later and harder, or access higher speeds, without having to compromise the construction and reliability of the engine.