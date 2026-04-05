5 V8 Engines Less Powerful Than The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost V6

Power has grown to absurd numbers in modern automobiles. It comes from the whirring batteries of the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid and the scream of the 1,064-hp Corvette ZR1's flat-plane crank. Numbers scarcely believed possible a half century ago show up regularly under the hoods of sedate sedans and SUVs.

That doesn't just go for the revolutionary high-performance powertrains. The power standard has risen significantly, and Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is one representative. In 2005, about the time Ford invigorated the retro muscle market with the fifth-generation S197 Mustang, the Blue Oval was also investing in turbo technology. Turbochargers deliver efficient power. Once upon a time, that was a byword for boring, but times have changed, and Ford's EcoBoost lineup is respected and tested.

For 2026, the 3.5-liter High-Output EcoBoost V6 is rated at 450 horsepower. Even given the usual fluctuation between factory claims and power to the ground, that leaves it in respectable power territory. So respectable, in fact, that it tidily outperforms some of the most legendary V8 engines in history. Here are five of them that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost leaves in the dust.