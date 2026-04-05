5 Used Lexus SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026

Unlike many of its European and American competitors, Lexus is a luxury brand with a strong reputation for long-term reliability. Like any brand, there are a few models that are worth steering clear of, but in general, Lexus' cars and SUVs can be expected to run for many years and hundreds of thousands of miles if they're maintained properly. That makes buying an older Lexus SUV a tempting prospect if you're on a limited budget, since you'll still be able to enjoy the comfort and features of a luxury car, but you're less likely to face eye-watering repair bills than you would if you bought most similarly aged rivals.

That reputation for longevity means that the resale values of many Lexus SUVs stay higher for longer than much of their competition. However, buyers on a budget still have plenty of options if they're looking for a used luxury SUV from the brand. Following the discontinuation of the Nissan Versa after 2025, it's no longer possible to get any new car for less than $20,000 in the USA. However, a $20,000 budget can still get you these five Lexus SUVs used, each of which offers affordable luxury but shouldn't cost the earth to maintain.