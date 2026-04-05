5 Used Lexus SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026
Unlike many of its European and American competitors, Lexus is a luxury brand with a strong reputation for long-term reliability. Like any brand, there are a few models that are worth steering clear of, but in general, Lexus' cars and SUVs can be expected to run for many years and hundreds of thousands of miles if they're maintained properly. That makes buying an older Lexus SUV a tempting prospect if you're on a limited budget, since you'll still be able to enjoy the comfort and features of a luxury car, but you're less likely to face eye-watering repair bills than you would if you bought most similarly aged rivals.
That reputation for longevity means that the resale values of many Lexus SUVs stay higher for longer than much of their competition. However, buyers on a budget still have plenty of options if they're looking for a used luxury SUV from the brand. Following the discontinuation of the Nissan Versa after 2025, it's no longer possible to get any new car for less than $20,000 in the USA. However, a $20,000 budget can still get you these five Lexus SUVs used, each of which offers affordable luxury but shouldn't cost the earth to maintain.
2017 Lexus NX 300h
One of the newest Lexus SUVs you can buy for less than $20,000 is the 2017 Lexus NX. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), base-spec and mid-spec examples of the car have an average value of just under $20,000, while top-spec examples are a few hundred dollars over budget. There are a few things worth knowing before you buy a used NX, but mostly it's a safe bet.
One notable quirk is that although the top-spec NX with its hybrid powertrain costs slightly more to buy, its superior efficiency means you might end up spending less overall if you drive enough miles annually. Model changes for 2017 also saw the hybrid NX gain all-wheel drive as standard, which should be a significant advantage for drivers in colder, wetter parts of the country. Base models featured a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the NX 300h paired a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor.
Even base-spec variants offer plenty of comfort, and it's worth looking out for examples with the Luxury interior package, which added real leather seats in either a cream or black color. Although 2017 models miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Lexus did include standard Bluetooth audio streaming and a seven-inch, touchpad-controlled infotainment screen. A Qi-compatible wireless charger was also available as an option, as well as a power liftgate to make loading the trunk easier.
2010 Lexus LX 570
The LX is Lexus' flagship luxury SUV, and so it shouldn't be a shock to find out that buyers on a strict budget will need to look for an older example. At the time of writing, KBB's data shows that the newest model year with an average resale value of under $20,000 is the 2010 LX. Lexus launched an all-new generation of the LX for the 2008 model year and only made minor tweaks through 2009 and 2010. Among the changes for 2010 were the addition of both a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming.
Under the LX's hood sat a 5.7-liter V8 engine, which was mated to a six-speed automatic as standard. That V8 provided the LX with the brawn to tackle tough terrain, while its specially-designed suspension system kept its ride smooth both on and off the asphalt. It could also tow up to 8,500 pounds. Its go-anywhere capabilities were complemented by an interior befitting of a flagship SUV, with features like a nine-speaker sound system, a powered front seat with cushion extenders, and quad-zone climate control all included as standard. Extras included front seat ventilation, a rear-row entertainment screen, and a steering wheel trimmed with African Bubinga wood.
2015 Lexus RX 350
As well as being a model year that we've previously highlighted as one of the best overall, the 2015 Lexus RX is also the newest model year that can be found for under $20,000. It's the last model year of the third generation of the car, with the 2016 model sporting Lexus' infamous gaping spindle grille. The 2015 car is less divisively styled, although admittedly it also looks noticeably less modern.
Valuation data from KBB shows the 2015 model averaging a fair purchase price of between $16-17,000 depending on spec, while the base-spec 2016 RX 350 model hovers a few hundred dollars over budget. If you're not fussed about its exterior styling, buying a fully-loaded example of the 2015 model is arguably a better option if you want maximum luxury on a budget.
Optional extras for 2015 included a 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound audio system, a connected navigation system, and ventilated front seats. Lexus also offered a Luxury package with plush leather and a smog-sensing climate control system, all in addition to standard features like the seven-inch infotainment screen and rear camera. Powering the car was a 3.5-liter V6 engine, with both front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive variants available.
2013 Lexus GX 460
According to Lexus, its "GX" model is short for "Grand Crossover." However, it isn't really a crossover as most people would recognize one today. Most crossovers offer SUV-like looks with the handling and capabilities of a road car, but the 2013 GX was a proper body-on-frame off-roader. It could also serve as a family hauler too thanks to its three rows of seats.
At its launch, the entry-level GX 460 had a retail price of $53,445 excluding fees, but in 2026, KBB estimates that a fair purchase price is around $17,500. The top-spec trim commands a few hundred dollars more, although like every SUV here, prices may vary considerably based on any given example's mileage, condition, and history. Particularly since the GX is a popular off-roader, look out for any used car red flags such as questionable modifications or an interior in suspiciously poor condition when you're shopping around.
Assuming you can find one in decent condition, you'll find that the GX 460 offers plenty of luxury for the money. Lexus equipped the SUV with a smooth 4.6-liter V8 engine, while inside, standard features like a nine-speaker audio system and 10-way power-adjustable front seats were combined with optional extras like adaptive cruise control and three-zone climate control.
2015 Lexus NX 200t
The 2015 Lexus RX 350 can be found for between $16-17,000, but its exterior styling is a little dated. If you want something that looks slightly more modern on the same budget, it might be worth considering the 2015 Lexus NX 200t instead. The NX is a smaller model than the RX, but comparing both 2015 models, the NX looks significantly newer both inside and out. According to KBB, it's no more expensive, with average purchase prices sitting just under $17,000 at the time of writing. The hybrid 300h costs around $1,000 more.
The NX was an all-new model for the 2015 model year, and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder 200t was the brand's first turbocharged gas engine. It was available with optional all-wheel drive and also featured an all-new six-speed transmission as standard. Lexus claimed that it wanted the NX to feel like a sports car inside, and so it fitted its cabin with a mix of metallic and leather accents and figure-hugging seats. The standard seats featured NuLuxe faux leather, but buyers could optionally upgrade to real leather as well as equipping heating and ventilating functions. Dual-zone climate control was fitted as standard.
Our selection methodology
Many Lexus SUVs retain their value well, but a budget of $20,000 is more than enough to purchase one with plenty of luxury features. When selecting our five top picks, we considered each model's age, standard features, and optional features, then prioritized models that offered the best mix of luxury, modernity, and affordable pricing. All pricing data is sourced from Kelley Blue Book and refers to the outlet's fair purchase price as listed at the time of writing.