What Does The GX Stand For On A Lexus?

The history of Lexus is long and impressive, with Toyota's luxury brand behind some of the most sought-after cars in the U.S. The Japanese carmaker has won several accolades for its quality vehicles and was most recently voted the most dependable vehicle brand at the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. Lexus has an extensive product portfolio in the U.S. comprising sedans, compact SUVs, crossovers, and medium and full-size SUVs. Categorized as a mid-sized SUV in the States, the Lexus GX series is one of the largest Lexus vehicles one can buy today.

Advertisement

Closely related to the Toyota Landcruiser, the GX lineup traces its origins back to 2002 — the first time it was introduced as the Lexus GX 470. This first-generation model was based on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a tradition the GX has followed since. Today, the Lexus GX is positioned as a midsize SUV in the brand's portfolio.

Since its introduction more than two decades ago, the GX lineup has gone through three generations of vehicles. The second-generation GX SUVs launched in 2009, followed by the arrival of the current third-generation models in 2023 – the model year 2024 Lexus GX. As for the name, "GX" actually stands for Grand Crossover, which makes a good amount of sense given the car's design.

Advertisement