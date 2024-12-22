What Does The GX Stand For On A Lexus?
The history of Lexus is long and impressive, with Toyota's luxury brand behind some of the most sought-after cars in the U.S. The Japanese carmaker has won several accolades for its quality vehicles and was most recently voted the most dependable vehicle brand at the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. Lexus has an extensive product portfolio in the U.S. comprising sedans, compact SUVs, crossovers, and medium and full-size SUVs. Categorized as a mid-sized SUV in the States, the Lexus GX series is one of the largest Lexus vehicles one can buy today.
Closely related to the Toyota Landcruiser, the GX lineup traces its origins back to 2002 — the first time it was introduced as the Lexus GX 470. This first-generation model was based on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a tradition the GX has followed since. Today, the Lexus GX is positioned as a midsize SUV in the brand's portfolio.
Since its introduction more than two decades ago, the GX lineup has gone through three generations of vehicles. The second-generation GX SUVs launched in 2009, followed by the arrival of the current third-generation models in 2023 – the model year 2024 Lexus GX. As for the name, "GX" actually stands for Grand Crossover, which makes a good amount of sense given the car's design.
The meaning behind Lexus model names
If you're wondering what the Lexus name abbreviations really stand for, look no further. While the true meaning of "GX" is missing from Lexus' U.S. website, the company's South African website does confirms the full name as "Grand Crossover." You can also find this meaning on the sites of several prominent Lexus dealerships. Now that we've settled the debate over the meaning of the Lexus GX name, the fact remains that this SUV is only one among the long list of Lexus cars that follow the two-letter naming scheme. In fact, the majority of Lexus cars with a two-letter model abbreviation each has a clear, easy-to-understand name.
The aforementioned South African website goes on to confirm that the "ES" in the Lexus ES stands for "Executive Sedan," UX stands for "Urban Crossover", RX for "Radiant Crossover," LX for "Luxury Crossover," and so on. The list doesn't end there, and you may be interested in knowing that the "NX" in Lexus NX stands for "Nimble Crossover" and that the "LC" in Lexus LC stands for "Luxury Coupe."