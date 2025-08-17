Lexus RX Vs. NX: How Do The Two Luxury SUVs Compare?

Lexus' lineup of vehicles appears like a serving of alphabet soup, with nameplates like the LX, LS, GX, and RZ. Two models, the RX and NX, stand out as the automaker's best sellers, and they have much in common, both being two-row unibody crossovers with similar design and features. Yet, the RX and NX occupy separate positions among the company's offerings and have different capabilities and price tags. We'll break down how the RX and NX compare, which can be helpful if you're shopping for a Lexus SUV or already have one in the driveway.

Debuting for the 1998 model year, the RX (which stands for Radiant Crossover) was Lexus' first crossover and an early entry in the midsize luxury SUV segment. The model quickly climbed the brand's sales charts, eventually becoming the company's best-seller as of 2025. While primarily known as a two-row crossover, the RX was also available in three-row form (the RX L) from 2017 through 2022, as part of the fourth generation. The fifth-generation RX debuted for the 2023 model year and continues into 2025.

With compact competitors like the Acura RDX and BMW X3 gaining a foothold in the premium market, Lexus introduced the NX (Nimble Crossover) for the 2015 model year. The NX mimicked the RX's design while offering customers a more affordable Lexus SUV. Today, the NX is the second-best-selling Lexus. Until the 2019 release of the subcompact UX, the NX was the brand's entry-level crossover. Now in its second generation, the NX remains available only as a two-row vehicle.