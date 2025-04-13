Lexus NX 250 Vs. 350: What's The Difference Between These Trims?
In 2024, the Toyota RAV4 became the best-selling vehicle in the United States, shockingly overtaking the Ford F-150 that had held that position for many years. Because of the popularity of this compact crossover SUV, it only makes sense that people would be interested in the Lexus NX, the luxury counterpart to the RAV4 from Toyota's sister company. In terms of luxury vehicles, the Lexus NX is a fairly moderately priced vehicle with a starting price of $42,140. However, that price is if you get a 2025 Lexus NX 250. You also have the option of getting an NX 350, which starts at $45,900.
Obviously, it is not unusual for a vehicle to have a variety of different trims. The aforementioned Toyota RAV4 has many different variations to choose from, and the Lexus NX is no different. In total, there are 13 different trims for the SUV, but before you get into the particulars of packages, options, conveniences, and luxuries, you need to decide between the 250 and 350. Here, we are going to break down the differences between these two options to help you select which vehicle is best tailored to your needs, though there are plenty of other things to consider before buying a Lexus NX. This breakdown will include everything from the engines offered to what features come standard, to whether or not you can get the vehicle as a hybrid.
A tale of two powertrains
At the most basic level, the difference between the Lexus NX 250 and 350 models is what you find underneath the hood. However, the difference between the two engines may not exactly be what you expect. With the NX 250, you'll get a 2.5L I4 engine that you can expect to get a maximum output of 203 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. Because that engine is in the 250, you probably expect the 350 to feature a 3.5L I4, but that isn't the case; instead, it features a 2.4L turbocharged I4 engine that will get you 275 hp and 317 lb.-ft. of torque.
The differences in how these two SUVs run don't stop with the engine. The NX 350 is only available as an all-wheel drive vehicle, while the NX 250 gives you the option between having an all-wheel drive and a front-wheel drive model. If you opt to get the all-wheel drive version of the NX 250, it will cost you $1,600 more than the standard front-wheel drive version with a starting price of $43,740. In the case of both the NX 250 and 350, there are no other engine options available, unless you want something other than a traditional gas-powered vehicle.
The possibility of a hybrid
One of the great things about the Lexus NX is that it is actually available as both a traditional hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. However, this is where there is a major schism between the NX 250 and 350. That's because there is no 250 hybrid; only the 350 is available with this powertrain, given the new name of the 350h.
Making things a tad more confusing, the NX 350h utilizes a 2.5L I4 engine like the regular 250, but it has been designed specifically for hybrid power. The engine, combined with the electric motor, will get you 240 hp, placing it in the middle of the standard NX 250 and 350 models. Just like the regular 350, the 350h is only available with all-wheel drive.
Importantly, the NX 350h is the standard hybrid version of the SUV, with a starting price of $46,600. If you want to get the plug-in hybrid, you will need to get the NX 450h, but that is an entirely new trim outside the scope of this comparison. There is no gas-powered or standard hybrid version of the 450.
Trim options within these trim options
Although the Lexus NX 250 and 350 are different trims of the SUV, that only scratches the surface of the variety offered. You're not just choosing between those two numbers; each number has several different sub-trims for you to choose from as well. These do not affect the core basics of the powertrain, but they affect things like convenience features, safety features, and interior styling.
The NX 250 only has two trims to choose from: the standard 250 and the Premium. The standard 250 comes with heated front seats, while the Premium comes with heated and ventilated seats. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system is available on the Premium but not for the standard. Both come standard with a 9.8-inch screen, but you can upgrade to a 14-inch one with the Premium. These trims are available for both the all-wheel and front-wheel drive models.
The NX 350 has even more trims to choose from: the standard 350, the Premium, the Luxury, and the F Sport Handling. That final trim is the most unique and mostly gets you a lot of specific aesthetic options that are not available anywhere else, from the color of the leather seats to Gloss Black exterior trims for the roof and sideview mirrors. For the best of the best in terms of technology and convenience features, that is where the Luxury trim comes in. The F Sport Handling trim is exclusive to the gas-powered NX 350, but the other three can be chosen for the hybrid model.