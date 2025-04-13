Lexus NX 250 Vs. 350: What's The Difference Between These Trims?

In 2024, the Toyota RAV4 became the best-selling vehicle in the United States, shockingly overtaking the Ford F-150 that had held that position for many years. Because of the popularity of this compact crossover SUV, it only makes sense that people would be interested in the Lexus NX, the luxury counterpart to the RAV4 from Toyota's sister company. In terms of luxury vehicles, the Lexus NX is a fairly moderately priced vehicle with a starting price of $42,140. However, that price is if you get a 2025 Lexus NX 250. You also have the option of getting an NX 350, which starts at $45,900.

Obviously, it is not unusual for a vehicle to have a variety of different trims. The aforementioned Toyota RAV4 has many different variations to choose from, and the Lexus NX is no different. In total, there are 13 different trims for the SUV, but before you get into the particulars of packages, options, conveniences, and luxuries, you need to decide between the 250 and 350. Here, we are going to break down the differences between these two options to help you select which vehicle is best tailored to your needs, though there are plenty of other things to consider before buying a Lexus NX. This breakdown will include everything from the engines offered to what features come standard, to whether or not you can get the vehicle as a hybrid.

