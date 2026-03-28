5 Brands Owned By BP Oil & Gas Company

Gas station brands like Amoco and Speedway may seem as American as they come, but looking into their corporate ownership reveals that they're not quite as all-American as first impressions might indicate. Amoco, for example, is one of the U.S. gas station chains owned by British companies, and has been so since 1998.

Unlike some of the other brands that BP owns, the British company didn't purchase Amoco outright. Instead, the 1998 deal was a merger that, according to news reports of the time, created the U.K.'s largest company and put the newly formed BP Amoco in the top three of oil corporations globally. The merger was worth $110 billion, and the new company continued to be headquartered in the U.K.

Amoco, for its part, was a successor to the massive Standard Oil empire and had over 9,000 gas stations in the U.S. at the time of the merger. These outlets were not long for the world, however: BP began phasing out the Amoco branding in favor of its own brand in the mid-2000s, and it looked like the American chain was gone for good. That turned out not to be the case, though, as BP announced that it was reviving the Amoco brand in 2017. That said, Amoco is arguably a shadow of its former self, with just over 1,000 locations as of March 2026 — a far cry from its presence in the late '90s.