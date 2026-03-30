5 Goodyear Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings

Tires can affect many aspects of a vehicle's behavior, from its performance on and off the road to its efficiency and comfort. Picking the right tires is, therefore, an important task, but it can be tricky when there are so many different makes and models to choose from. If possible, it's nearly always advisable to avoid buying cheap tires and stick with tires from a well-known, well-rated brand. Goodyear is one of many major tire brands, but it sticks out from the crowd thanks to its wide range of tire models and high number of well-reviewed models.

Selecting a tire that performs well in the conditions you'll be driving in is important for your safety, but a tire's longevity is also important — especially for your wallet. Thankfully, comparing the treadwear and expected durability of different tire models is a straightforward process thanks to the UTQG rating system developed by the NHTSA.

The UTQG system's grades feature a number followed by two letters, with the number being the tire's treadwear rating. A higher number should translate into a tire that wears less quickly. What classes as a class-leading treadwear rating can vary significantly between tire types, with performance tires usually wearing out faster and all-season tires often lasting longer. These five Goodyear tires are all among the brand's top-rated for treadwear, each one suited to a different type of driver and use.