Why You Should Always Know Your Tires' Rolling Resistance

If there's one component on any vehicle which influences its handling characteristics more than anything, it's the tires. Tires are, in ideal situations, the only parts of a car that touch the ground, bearing the full weight and all the physics associated with driving. A tire must accelerate, stop, and turn predictably and reliably for a vehicle to feel consistent, and a large chunk of this rests in the tire's rolling resistance. So what is rolling resistance, and why is it so important to how a vehicle handles?

The short definition is that a vehicle's rolling resistance is determined by how easy it is to keep the wheels turning. A car with low rolling resistance requires less energy to maintain a constant speed versus a car with high rolling resistance, thus it'll be more fuel efficient. For instance, tires with 30 percent lower rolling resistance will lower fuel consumption by as much as 3% to 5%. There are various ways to manipulate rolling resistance, such as choosing the correct tire pressure for your application.

High and low rolling resistance each feature numerous benefits and drawbacks. Namely, tires with higher rolling resistance generally boast higher grip levels, since there's more adhesive force contacting the road at any given time. This proves particularly vital in specialized applications like drag racing, which usually run far lower tire pressures to maximize the tire's contact patch. Let's take a look at some other factors influencing rolling resistance and what you need to know to lower yours.

