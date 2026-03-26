12 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Smart Home

For any smart home that relies on multiple gadgets, buying a top-quality smart speaker is the most important gadget you can buy. Being able to simply tell your smart speaker which one of your smart home products to control will make a significant difference, with the Amazon Echo often being the most recommended for smart home use specifically.

There are a few major brands that compete for the top spot in this category alongside Amazon, including Apple's HomePod and Sonos' Era. Overall audio quality tends to be where these two rivals shine brightest, but they can't quite keep up with the Echo's integration of communication tech. The version of the Echo we'd most recommend is the latest Dot Max, which supports Zigbee, Matter, Thread, and Bluetooth in one package. Priced at $99.99 as standard, it's as close to the $100 mark as you can get, but Amazon has it listed for $74.99 at the time of writing. If you want to prioritize sound coverage, the larger, outgoing fourth-gen Echo also has the same connectivity options.

Amazon states that thousands of smart devices can connect to the Echo Dot Max, including lights, switches, and sensors, among others. Compared to the smaller Echo Dot, which doesn't have Zigbee connectivity available, the Dot Max offers three times as much bass, as well as the new AZ3 chip, improving voice command accuracy and overall speed.