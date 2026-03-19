5 Exciting Kitchen Gadgets Available On Amazon In March 2026
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While there are outlets aplenty for shoppers in the online arena, Amazon continues to be the go-to marketplace for many consumers. That is likely to be the case for the foreseeable future, as shoppers are now able to find almost any obscure object they desire through the platform and potentially purchase it at a price that's easier on the wallet than many other retail environments.
New products are, of course, making their way to the online outlet with some regularity too, opening up even more options to consumers on the hunt for the right gadget at the right price. Some consumers might, however, be quick to argue that there are a few too many products to choose from on Amazon. Thus, in some searches, it can be helpful to try and focus in on items that have recently been made available.
That may be particularly true of trendy gadgets and gear that could come in handy in the kitchen. If that is what you are looking for, you might be wondering what's new in this department on the Amazon Marketplace in March. We are happy to help you explore some of the highlights if you're looking to avoid a time-consuming deep dive. Here are a few exciting gadgets you'll find on Amazon this month.
Toshiba Smart Rice Coooker
Rice is not only an incredibly diverse kitchen staple, but also a fairly healthy food to ingest. Yet if there's one thing that even seasoned rice eaters might be quick to agree on, it's that it is all too easy to either overcook or undercook it. In turn, they'd also no doubt agree that doing so is an easy way to ruin your dinner plans.
Thankfully, cooking rice doesn't have to be such a daunting chore, as many companies now make rice cooking machines designed to help you achieve a full, even cook every time out. That list includes Toshiba, which is now featuring a well-rated smart rice maker that can be purchased for just $119.99. If rice isn't your thing, this machine can also cook porridge, cake, eggs, oatmeal, soups and stews.
As for the user rating, the Toshiba Rice Cooker has earned 4.6 stars out of 5 from those who've purchased one for themselves. Those who rated the cooker at 4 or 5 stars praised it for its ease of use and the ability of its 3-D heating feature to cook rice evenly. They also claim it's easy to clean and appreciate its ability to function on a 24-hour timer. A small number of owners did, however, complain about the device's effectiveness in cooking not just rice but other foods, as well as its durability.
Qitell 4-in-1 Jar Opener
Stuck jar lids have been a constant source of frustration for humans pretty much since the day people started using jars to store food. People have used everything from damp towels to oven mitts to those annoying little rubber mats to loosen those lids over the years, and that's often after they've dangerously attempted to jar the top loose by banging it on the edge of the kitchen counter.
There are, of course, other jar-opening methods available to cooks willing to part with a few of their hard-earned dollars. If you are shopping on Amazon, Qitell's 4-in-1 Adjustable Jar Opener might be worth a look. With a $14.99 sticker price, it's an option that won't cost you much at the point of purchase.
It's also relatively well-rated by customers, who've awarded it 4.4 stars out of 5. Versatility and ease of use are big selling points for satisfied customers, who claim they've successfully used it to open everything from glass jars to bottled screw-top water. One user who claimed to suffer from heavy arthritis even noted this gadget had quickly become a "great aid" in their kitchen. One customer did, however, say they couldn't open certain sizes of jars with their opener. Make of that claim what you will.
LEFUGO Electric Knife Sharpener
Any chef will tell you that a good knife is a legit game-changer in the kitchen. They might also tell you that even a good knife is utterly useless if you don't keep it sharp. Despite that very real fact, it can be a chore to keep the knives in your kitchen sharp, particularly if all you've got on hand is one of those old-fashioned, handled sharpening poles that come stock with most knife sets.
If you're eager to upgrade your sharpening game, LEFUGO's Electric Knife Sharpener looks to be a good way to do so, particularly as it is now selling on Amazon for $29.99. The cordless, USB-C rechargeable gadget features a clever, ergonomic design that makes it easy to sharpen a knife by either holding it up with your other hand or laying it steadily on a counter top. It also boasts three separate sharpening speeds so you can use it on heavy-duty larger knives, average kitchen blades, and even smaller ones that might be deemed more delicate. Perhaps best of all, the sharpener is backed by a 360-day satisfaction guarantee, which means you can properly test it out risk-free to see if it's worth having around.
The sharpener has proven popular with consumers, too. YouTuber Epic Value Data praised it for its ease of use and functionality. The bulk of Amazon shoppers agree with that assessment, with many also noting its compact size makes it easy to stow away in the kitchen when you aren't using it.
Ganiza Smart Toaster
Virtually every appliance in the kitchen has gotten a "smart" upgrade lately, so it only makes sense that the toaster would, too. There are no doubt folks who think that a smart toaster is sort of overkill because toast is one of the easier items you can make. While we don't entirely disagree, we're still pretty excited about Ganiza's Smart Toaster, which boasts touch-screen functionality and is currently selling for just $49.99 through Amazon.
That's a relatively decent price for a two-slice toaster even without the fancy tech upgrades. It feels like an even better deal when you factor in the bells and whistles this Ganiza toaster is equipped with. For that price, you get the typical toaster functions, including an easy-to-engage toasting lever, wide slots to accommodate oversized items like bagels, and varying levels of toasting capabilities. On top of that, you also get a fancy touch screen with buttons depicting each browning level instead of the normal number settings on most toasters. The Ganiza can also function as a defroster and features a separate setting to warm frozen items like waffles.
Those who've purchased the toaster seem to be impressed across the board, rating it at 4.9 stars. They report being particularly happy with the tech-centric features, with many praising the pictured toasting buttons and digital timer. They also note that the appliance warms faster than most toasters, thus cutting down on toasting time. Several also point to its all-metal construction as a positive, saying it limits the potential for plastic parts burning over time.
Mirtan Dual Basket Air Fryer
A case could be made that, of all the appliances you might find in modern kitchens, few have grown more popular in the past decade than the microwave-killing air fryer. To that end, if you were to search Amazon for air fryers, dozens would appear, with devices from several of the major air fryer makers topping the list.
We're highlighting the Mirtan Dual Basket Air Fryer here in large part because it's one of the sleeker looking air fryers we've seen on Amazon this month, particularly among the dual-basket offerings. This air fryer is also selling for $159.99 at the moment, which is a cool $100 below its typical retail price. For the record, the dual basket design of this air fryer allows you to cook two dishes at the same time, meaning you can easily make a full meal for the whole family simultaneously. Yes, the Mirtan Dual Basket Air Fryer is marketed as a family-style device which Mirtan claims can make a meal fit for 10 to 12 people. Apart from air frying, it can reportedly also roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate foods as needed.
Best of all, the fryer can be disassembled and is machine-washer safe for easy cleaning. Real world users have largely praised the air fryer as well, doing so to the tune of a 4.7-star rating. One of those users even hailed it as "A kitchen heavyweight!" Others agree it's fast and easy to use, although some were underwhelmed by its cooking capabilities.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few intriguing kitchen gadgets that Amazon shoppers might be interested in purchasing in March of 2026. In selecting the listed items, we took several factors into consideration, including price point, availability, and general usefulness in the kitchen. We also accounted for customer satisfaction, featuring only in-stock items with a user rating of 4.4 or higher. Whenever possible, professional reviews were also consulted. These were cited directly when we saw fit to ensure accuracy.