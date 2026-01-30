5 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Your Microwave Obsolete In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A microwave is among the most convenient appliances you can have in your kitchen. A household appliance with military origins, microwaves are ubiquitous in kitchens, from college dorm rooms to 5-star restaurants. From a practical perspective, they save you the trouble of cleaning pots and pans and waiting for some things to defrost. Apart from this, its versatility for cooking uses makes it ideal for people who want multi-use appliances for their limited countertop spaces.

These days, there is no shortage of tried-and-tested top microwave brands, like Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sharp. However, even the best models are at risk of common pitfalls of microwave ownership, such as accidentally heating plastic containers that aren't microwave-safe, occasional explosions, or uneven heating that can lead to everything from cold spots to bacterial issues. If you're due for an upgrade, many new kitchen gadgets are rolling out, giving you more options for enjoying your food in the best way. In fact, there are appliances that don't just serve as microwaves; they also offer smart features that can help take your kitchen into the future.

If you're ready to kiss your old-school microwave goodbye, here are some gadgets already on the market that can help you do so.