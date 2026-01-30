5 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Your Microwave Obsolete In 2026
A microwave is among the most convenient appliances you can have in your kitchen. A household appliance with military origins, microwaves are ubiquitous in kitchens, from college dorm rooms to 5-star restaurants. From a practical perspective, they save you the trouble of cleaning pots and pans and waiting for some things to defrost. Apart from this, its versatility for cooking uses makes it ideal for people who want multi-use appliances for their limited countertop spaces.
These days, there is no shortage of tried-and-tested top microwave brands, like Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sharp. However, even the best models are at risk of common pitfalls of microwave ownership, such as accidentally heating plastic containers that aren't microwave-safe, occasional explosions, or uneven heating that can lead to everything from cold spots to bacterial issues. If you're due for an upgrade, many new kitchen gadgets are rolling out, giving you more options for enjoying your food in the best way. In fact, there are appliances that don't just serve as microwaves; they also offer smart features that can help take your kitchen into the future.
If you're ready to kiss your old-school microwave goodbye, here are some gadgets already on the market that can help you do so.
1. Air fryer
When it comes to reheating, air fryers will likely top your list for how they can warm food without losing crispness. Aside from cooking options, like dehydrating and baking, there are also smart ones that can save you a lot of effort. To start with, the $139.99 COSORI Smart Air Fryer is a highly-rated gadget that more than 19,000 people thought was worth rating 4.6 stars. In addition to its 12-in-1 multi-use air fryer capabilities, it offers a touch display, smartphone integration, and voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With its app, you can access hundreds of presets, online recipes, and scan-to-cook features. You can also adjust settings remotely, monitor cooking progress, view nutritional information, and receive cooking notifications.
If you want to avoid PFAS, Homes and Gardens names the Ninja Crispi Pro as its top glass -based pick. Priced at $279.99, the Ninja Crispi Pro uses a modular base that can have different capacities that you can switch in and out. But if you prefer something a little more affordable, the standard Ninja Crispi uses the same glass-based system without PFAS and retails for $179.95. On Amazon, more than 5,000 customers have rated it 4.6 stars on average, and the platform has listed it as one of its Overall Pick products. Apart from these, there are a ton of other great air fryer brands on Amazon, which include models from Chefman, Instant Pot, and Cuisinart.
2. Smart toaster oven
For people who want to start their day with a perfectly toasted bread, smart toasters offer ways to make it as simple as pushing the right button. With this, you don't have to guess whether your bread is the right shade of brown. For its 4-slice model, the Elite Gourmet SmartToast retails with a $54.99 price tag. With it, you have a touch screen-enabled toaster with six toasting settings (white, bagel, waffle, wheat, pastry, and English muffin), plus reheat, defrost and toast shade adjustment options. But if you only really need two slices, it also sells a 2-slice model at just under $50. On Amazon, more than 41,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.3 stars on average, but take note that this also includes its slew of non-smart toaster models. However, its smart model in particular has been tagged as an Amazon's Choice product, which solidifies its value amongst similar smart toaster options available on the online retail platform.
Alternatively, there's also the Inspirex Touch Screen Display Smart Toaster. For 8 bread types, it also offers unique toasting settings, like gluten-free, raisin, and muffin. In addition, it also lets you select one of 7 browning levels with visual cues. If you prefer thick bread slices, there are extra-wide 2-slice and 4-slice options. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, Inspirex's Smart Toaster range boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars with more than ¾ of its 3700+ reviewers giving it a perfect rating.
3. Rice cooker
In many cultures worldwide, rice is a staple in nearly every meal. While you can cook rice in a pot, it's not ideal, especially when you don't have time to monitor it. As a result, many people opt for microwavable rice, which is convenient for students or those without access to other appliances. But if you want to enjoy freshly, perfectly cooked rice every time, you might want to consider owning a rice cooker. Beyond cooking rice, a rice cooker opens up many options for one-pot dishes and steaming.
In general, there are several affordable rice cookers that are also compact enough to fit among the appliances that are great for RVs. But despite its hefty price tag, Bon Appétit named the Zojirushi NP-HCC10 Induction Rice Cooker the best you can get in 2025. Selling for a little under $385 on Amazon, the 5.5-cup rice cooker, an Amazon's Choice product, has received an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 4,400 reviews. That said, for smaller families or individuals, Good Housekeeping recommends the $361 Zojirushi NP-GBC05XT, a 3-cup model from the same Japanese brand. With a 4.5-star average rating from 1,300+ Amazon buyers, it is less popular and holds a slightly lower rating, yet 80% of buyers still thought it was worth a perfect 5 stars.
4. Mini Oven
Have you ever reheated a pizza in the microwave, and it just doesn't hit the spot? With a mini oven, you'll never have a soggy pizza again. Priced at $599.99, the CHEF iQ Mini Oven is a highly rated Amazon's Choice product worth considering. On average, 2,900+ people rated it 4.3 stars, with 75% rating it 5 stars. Compared to a microwave, this mini oven doesn't just let you reheat your meals, but it also offers features that you can expect from a normal oven, like baking and roasting, plus it can slow cook, air broil, and broil. Lastly, it even has a dehydrated and keep-warm option. From a smart perspective, it comes with presets you can select via its touchscreen and integrates with the iQ Sense Wireless Cooking Thermometer, which you can use via a smartphone app. If you're wondering how large it is, it can fit a 13-inch pizza.
If you want something smaller and more affordable, Tovala's Smart Oven Pro is another option available on Amazon, with a 4.1-star average rating from 480+ customers. In a 30-day challenge, YouTube creator Joe's Phenomenal demonstrates how easy it is to scan the barcode with its meal kit system and select grocery items. A little over half the price of the CHEF iQ Mini Oven, the Tovala Smart Oven Pro retails for just under $350 and can fit a 10-inch pizza.
5. Electric pressure cooker
In a jiffy, microwaves can soften hard foods, such as butter or chocolate chip cookies. Additionally, you can steam vegetables or grains in the microwave by using a microwavable lid or plate. But if you want a more effective way to make food soft while still retaining its rich taste, an electric pressure cooker is a better option, especially a smart one. For example, there's the CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker. Apart from the advantages of a pressure cooker, it also includes a built-in scale and smart features that work with its app, such as checking ingredient weights or using one of its thousands of presets. Retailing for just under $200, it has a 4.3-star rating from more than 2,900 Amazon customers.
But for fans of the Instant Pot, which we've praised as one of the great kitchen appliances for new home owners, there's also the $229.99 Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker. With its app, the Wi-Fi-enabled smart electric pressure cooker gives you access to more than 2,000 recipes. Plus, it eliminates the unnerving experience of releasing the steam manually, as you can use the app to do it in three ways (natural, pulse, and quick) with just a push of a button. Given this, it's unsurprising that 1,200+ Amazon users rated it at around 4.4 stars.
How we curated this gadget list
To make this list, we first noted all the ways we use microwaves at home, whether to reheat, defrost, steam, or cook food. Next, we considered specific gadgets designed for this purpose and searched for the most interesting models in each category. When possible, we included features you won't find in other models, such as custom settings, meal kits, and integrations with other gadgets in its ecosystem.
During our research process, we considered both professional feedback from publications like Bon Appétit and Good Housekeeping. We also reviewed YouTube reviews from content creators with a wide range of experience testing similar products. In addition, we included options from reputable brands that have an average rating of at least 4 stars from more than 400 reviews.
This list includes gadgets that fit a wide range of budgets, with prices starting at $50. But it's important to know that you'll always get more value from gadgets that replace what you often do with your microwave.