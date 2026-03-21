5 Costco Finds To Whip Your Yard Into Shape During Spring
There's a reason why so many of us have an urge to do some cleaning during the spring. The pleasant weather makes for the perfect opportunity to open some windows, organize your garage, and make sure that your home is order, especially areas that other people can easily see, such as your yard. Whether it's to remove all the fallen branches, start adding some flowers to your garden, or even just making sure your entire lawn is watered, the list of springtime tasks can be endless. Because of this, you may want to invest in a few products to help get your yard back in order before the summer barbecues start rolling in.
Apart from the typical gardening tools, there are also niche landscaping tools that might suit your needs. And if you're planning to drop by Costco any time soon, it has a huge portfolio of products to choose from. That said, it can be challenging to navigate all the different yard products Costco has to offer and many members probably don't even know about all the home improvement products that exist in its stores. To help you find the right items to bring your yard to the next level, we've rounded up some highly-rated items that you should consider for your next yard spring cleaning. To know more about why we think they're great options for whipping your yard into shape, you can reference our methodology at the end of the article.
Greenworks 80V 800 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower with 4Ah Battery & Charger
With headquarters in China, Greenworks makes several power tools you can find at your nearest Costco, including its 80V Brushless Leaf Blower. With a maximum capacity of 800 CFM at 200 mph, its brushless motor is designed to be both cordless and quieter than your average gas blower. It also has several useful features, such as Turbo Mode with variable speed trigger and cruise control. Apart from its snap-on concentrator nozzles, it also comes with flat nozzles. Out of the box, the kit also includes a 4 Ah battery and charger, as well as an EXO-Flex Strap.
Priced at $289.99, this leaf blower has been rated 4.3 stars by over 540 people. In the past, we've mentioned that it's one underrated Costco tool worth adding to your collection. As of March 2026, 82.5% have rated it at least 4 stars with many people citing that it is both powerful and quiet. In a Youtube performance test, creator IMJOSHV showed how conveniently it dries the car panel, though the cone flew off in the process. Among Costco buyers, less than 7% have rated it a single star with recurring concerns being the short battery life. While Greenworks markets it as lightweight, there were peppered complaints about its weight. In particular, one professional landscaper also mentioned that they thought the plastic felt cheap.
Yard Force 22-inch Corded Electric Leaf Shredder With Accessory Kit
Among the many surprising power tools you can get at Costco, the Yard Force 22-inch Corded Electric Leaf Shredder claims it can turn a dozen bags of dry to wet leaves into just one. With its 13 Amp, 8,000 RPM motor, it uses a standard 0.095-inch trimmer line. Although, it comes with a pack of 10 replacement ones, so you don't have to repurchase right away. In addition, it lets you choose between coarseness. For improved portability, it lets you adjust the legs and weighs under 15 pounds. Ready for action, the kit also includes other accessories, like a rake set, bungee cord, and safety goggles, so the debris doesn't blind you.
On Costco's website, the Yard Force 22-inch Corded Electric Leaf Shredder retails for just under $125 with an average rating of 4 stars. Out of more than 390 reviewers, most people seem to be quite satisfied with its performance with 76% rating it at least 4 stars. Apart from being able to cut bagging time, people have praised how it turns old leaves into compost conveniently, so it helps save money on mulch. Among the around 8% of people who rated it a single star, some common concerns cited included how they thought it was badly designed. Some people did share that it can be difficult to get leaves through the funnel, several users shared that it can't handle a lot of them, unless you push them.
Teknor Rapid Flo ⅝-inch x 100-foot Compact Garden Hose
A pretty popular product on Costco, the Teknor Rapid Flo ⅝-inch x 100-foot Compact Garden Hose promises kink resistance with 600 PSI Burst Strength that accompany your watering needs. Weighing 8.79 pounds, it claims to be significantly lighter than heavy duty vinyl hoses. Although it has commercial grade couplings, you do have to buy the nozzle separately. And of course, if you want to support local talent, Teknor boasts how it is assembled in the United States. Priced at $49.99, the Teknor Rapid Flo Compact Garden Hose has been rated around 4.3 stars by over 8,600 people. While 9.4% have rated it a single star, 82% of Costco customers gave it at least 4 stars.
Customers seem to love how lightweight and sturdy this hose is. Several users in called out how well suited it is for large properties, where you might otherwise need to connect separate hoses. In a YouTube review, creator Is it any good? showed that even minor kinks don't affect the steady water flow.
Of course, no product is perfect. Some Costco customer reviews cite recurring issues related to leaking, especially with the side connected to the sprayer. Alternatively, if you own a large property and hate tangles, Giraffe manufactures a ton of retractable, kink-free products that include a garden hose reel that can extend up to 155 feet.
Gorilla 9 cubic foot Heavy Duty Poly Yard Dump Cart
When it comes to building the yard of your dreams, many people tend to underestimate the amount of manual lifting you'll have to do. In some cases, dump carts can be a convenient way to bring around yard tools like shovels, rakes, or pots. Or, it can be used to haul out chopped wood, fallen branches, or leaves, especially after storms. Lastly, it's a less painful way to move around all kinds of gardening or landscaping materials, like soil, compost, mulch, or gravel. Because of this, there's plenty of reasons why you need a good dump cart, like the Gorilla Dump Cart.
Designed to work on different kinds of terrain, Gorilla notes that it has both flat-free 16-inch tires and can do tight-turning steering for improved maneuvering. Apart from being fitted with a quick-release dumping system, the tub is also made of impact and rust-resistant material. Measuring 44 inches by 30.5 inches, its bed has a 1,400-pound capacity. And if you own a lawn tractor or ATV, you can also attach it via the handle.
Retailing for $279.99, the Gorilla Dump Cart has a lot of happy customers, with over 220 Costco users rating it around 4.7 stars on average. Not to mention, YouTuber JJCoolStuff even described it as "superior to a wheelbarrow in every way possible." In line with this, it's unsurprising that 92.5% of reviewers rated it at least 4 stars, but even more impressive is only around 2% rated it 1-star.
Dalen Pro-Shield Landscaping Fabric
Designed to help prevent erosion and retain moisture, the Dalen Pro-Shield Landscaping Fabric can cover up to 900 square feet. Sold in a pair of 3 foot by 150 foot fabric rolls, Dalen shares that it's made for everything from ponds to patios. Additionally, it claims to keep the weeds at bay without spraying unnecessary chemicals on the ground, so it keeps the soil healthy. And for people who want to support American products, Dalen proudly claims that the commercial grade fabric is made in the United States and is manufactured from Tennessee.
An online exclusive product, the $45.99 Dan Pro-Shield Landscaping Fabric has been rated largely positively by Costco users. As of March 2026, more than a thousand users have rated it 4.5 stars on average. In addition, 87% of people rated it 4 stars, with many of the satisfied customers mentioning that they used it successfully for garden beds and to keep rain from splashing. On the other hand, less than 5% rated it a single star with some of key recurring concerns being that it does not help much when it comes to weed. In fact, a landscape architect even pointed out that it didn't work out for their projects because of how thin it was and how it needed multiple layers to work. There were also several people who complained that ground staples were not included.
Methodology
To make this list, we scoured Costco's list of available yard-related tools, which includes power tools and generic yard care implements, as well as things for more specific landscaping requirements. In general, we only included products that achieved an average rating of at least 4 stars from more than 200 Costco customers. Next, we looked into products that have also maintained a good ratio of satisfied versus dissatisfied customers. For this reason, we opted for finds that more than 75% of users have rated 4 stars and above, and only less than 10% of users rating it 1-star.
To give you a range of options, we included items that can fit different people's budgets from $45.99 to $289.99. In addition, we also mentioned whether the specific tool included specific accessories, like batteries or attachments, that may impact their overall cost of operation. Lastly, we referenced feedback from buyers on both the Costco platform, as well as hands-on testing from YouTube reviewers. We also cited feedback from people who used it for both personal or professional use, who may be more particular with their product needs. While it didn't impact their inclusion on the list, we also noted whether or not the products were listed as made in the United States, since it can impact buying preferences.