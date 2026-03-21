5 Costco Finds To Whip Your Yard Into Shape During Spring

There's a reason why so many of us have an urge to do some cleaning during the spring. The pleasant weather makes for the perfect opportunity to open some windows, organize your garage, and make sure that your home is order, especially areas that other people can easily see, such as your yard. Whether it's to remove all the fallen branches, start adding some flowers to your garden, or even just making sure your entire lawn is watered, the list of springtime tasks can be endless. Because of this, you may want to invest in a few products to help get your yard back in order before the summer barbecues start rolling in.

Apart from the typical gardening tools, there are also niche landscaping tools that might suit your needs. And if you're planning to drop by Costco any time soon, it has a huge portfolio of products to choose from. That said, it can be challenging to navigate all the different yard products Costco has to offer and many members probably don't even know about all the home improvement products that exist in its stores. To help you find the right items to bring your yard to the next level, we've rounded up some highly-rated items that you should consider for your next yard spring cleaning. To know more about why we think they're great options for whipping your yard into shape, you can reference our methodology at the end of the article.