5 Niche Landscaping Tools (And What They're Used For)

Winter weather has plenty of downsides, but at least you don't have to do as much landscaping. It might be nice to hear birds singing again and feel the warm sun on your face as spring approaches, but it also means that soon it'll be time to grab the yard tools out of the shed and get to work. But which tools? There are the basics, like hedge clippers and a rake, and there are outdoor power tools you'll want before spring arrives.

There are also some tools that may not immediately come to mind. These more niche items may have very specific applications that you don't often need — but when you do need them, you'll be glad you already have them on hand. Others might have more generic purposes but operate in a unique way that you don't often see other tools adopting.

Whether it's for landscaping or otherwise, niche tools can easily fall into novelty territory, where the form becomes more important than function and they're basically useless in the real world. That's why so many different offbeat yard tools can be found from various retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, or Costco. If you're wondering which ones can actually be helpful — or at the very least what they even do — here are five niche landscaping tools and what they're used for.