The Overlooked Yard Tool That Makes Getting Rid Of Weeds Easier (And Where To Buy It)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For folks who spend their weekends tending to gardens and keeping other areas of their property in tip-top shape, the management of weeds is a seemingly never-ending task. And if you count yourself among the weeding warriors of the world, you've likely already got a preferred method for dispatching the invasive plant life.
Those methods tend to vary, with some taking down weeds with a small shovel or trowel. Others might prefer to use plant-killing chemicals or more eco-friendly organic compounds to keep their space weed-free. If you can afford it, there may even be a robot that'll do the job for you. For some, ridding their space of weeds can become a more vindictive affair, which means finding ways to go medieval on the property-invading plants. While you can do so without using a pair of pliers, a blowtorch may still come in handy in that endeavor.
More specifically, a propane torch is ideal for gardeners who don't flinch at literally going scorched earth on weeds invading their space. It may also be the most efficient way to kill weeds on your property, as it requires little more effort than to step up, squeeze a trigger and watch the fire do its thing. Assuming, of course, that you have a fuel source on hand, using a weed-burning torch may considerably cut the time you spend killing weeds every week. And yes, a weed-burning torch is easy enough to come by in a retail environment.
Weed torches are available through several retailers
We should point out something obvious, which is that bringing fuel and fire into your weed-killing routine adds a layer of danger to the action. So you'll want to ensure you're utilizing your weed-burning torch with a safety-first mentality if you opt to use one. We'll also note that, while the purchase of a torch is a one-time investment, propane refills are not, with prices fluctuating for the clean-burning fuel.
The good news is that you won't need to drop too many Benjamins to add a weed-burning torch to your gardening arsenal. In fact, you likely won't need to spend even one, as most home improvement retailers are currently selling them for far less than $100. That includes big box chains such as Lowe's, with the retailer offering a wide range of propane torches from both Bernzomatic and Flame King — who also makes one of the better propane fire pits – priced between $22.98 and $56.80. On the pricier side are devices from Forney and Crack-Stick at $75.89 and $83.02, respectively.
If you're more of a The Home Depot sort, the options are just as varied in brand and price, with the chain carrying wares from Bernzomatic, Bare Ground, Lincoln Electric, SIEVERT, Latex-ite, and more for under $100. You can also cruise down to Harbor Freight and snag a weed-burning torch from Greenwood, which will device will set you back a mere $29.99, and is well-regarded by users. And yes, it's easy enough to find an affordable weed-burning torch on Amazon these days, too.