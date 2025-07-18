Is Harbor Freight's Weed Burner Torch Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
Weeds can be a constant source of headaches for homeowners, pervading everything from your favorite flower bed to even the slightest of cracks in and around paved surfaces like sidewalks and driveways. They can become so frustrating that for many, the removal or destruction of weeds around their property is a weekly, if not daily undertaking.
These days, there are many different ways to get rid of pervasive weeds, with some opting to dig them out where they grow by hand, while others use weed-killing chemicals or eco-friendly organics to remove them. Someone even invented a laser-shooting robot to tackle the job. But among the more extreme measures one could take to control weeds on their property is the use of fire, with some utilizing handheld torches to burn the pesky invaders away.
For obvious reasons, torches are better suited for use on concrete or stone surfaces that are a safe distance from your home. But if you are interested in bringing a little flame-throwing action to your battle against pervasive weeds, you can pick up the Greenwood weed burning propane torch from Harbor Freight for just $29.99. That price does not include the additional cost of the propane necessary to fuel it, though if reviews of the device posted by Harbor Freight customers are any indication, the torch may be worth the investment despite that fact.
Users mostly have good things to say about the Greenwood Propane Torch
If you're not familiar with the Greenwood name, it's one of many popular brands that are currently part of Harbor Freight's in-house offerings. As of this writing, more than 2,700 Harbor Freight users have logged into the product page of the Propane Torch to review it. Those users have given the item a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with some 95% claiming they would recommend it to others.
Most who have purchased Greenwood's propane torch are satisfied with the device, with well over 2,000 of them rating it at either 4 stars or 5 stars. Of those reviews, most rave about the torch's functionality, design, and ease of use, as well as its effectiveness in helping them rid their area of weeds. Some even report having used the torch as a starter for campfires and their backyard fire pit, as well as to burn away small stumps on their property. Moreover, the reviewers are overwhelmingly pleased with the device at its price point.
Of those who rated the torch at 3 stars or lower, one of the more common complaints is that the provided hose used to attach the torch to a propane source is too short. Others claim the length of the wand is also too short, situating a user's hands dangerously close to the flame, while also requiring them to bend over uncomfortably to burn low-lying weeds. At least one user complained their device was leaking right out of the box, creating a dangerous hazard, to say the very least.