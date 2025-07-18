Is Harbor Freight's Weed Burner Torch Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Weeds can be a constant source of headaches for homeowners, pervading everything from your favorite flower bed to even the slightest of cracks in and around paved surfaces like sidewalks and driveways. They can become so frustrating that for many, the removal or destruction of weeds around their property is a weekly, if not daily undertaking.

These days, there are many different ways to get rid of pervasive weeds, with some opting to dig them out where they grow by hand, while others use weed-killing chemicals or eco-friendly organics to remove them. Someone even invented a laser-shooting robot to tackle the job. But among the more extreme measures one could take to control weeds on their property is the use of fire, with some utilizing handheld torches to burn the pesky invaders away.

For obvious reasons, torches are better suited for use on concrete or stone surfaces that are a safe distance from your home. But if you are interested in bringing a little flame-throwing action to your battle against pervasive weeds, you can pick up the Greenwood weed burning propane torch from Harbor Freight for just $29.99. That price does not include the additional cost of the propane necessary to fuel it, though if reviews of the device posted by Harbor Freight customers are any indication, the torch may be worth the investment despite that fact.