5 Cool Retractable Giraffe Tools To Consider Adding To Your Garage
In recent times, Giraffe Tools has made a name for itself with its retractable technology that includes everything from garden hoses to vacuum cleaners to power cords. Through the years, it has sold millions of products and has made a name for itself in the retractable tool sector category. The company is known for innovation and boasts award-winning models like the Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer PRO as part of its portfolio, which bagged the 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Awards.
So, if you're curious about what neat space-saving solutions from Giraffe could find a home in your garage, we've rounded up some highly rated retractable tool options that many users have given positive ratings for their performance. To know more about the specific details of why we chose them, you can skip to the end of the article for our methodology. But if you already want to explore what could work for you, keep reading.
Retractable Garden Hose Reel
One of the most popular offers from its retractable lineup, more than 4,100 customers have rated Giraffe's Retractable Garden Hose Reel's collective product line 4.7 stars on average. Available in two colors, you can get it with an ordinary bracket or metal brackets, which can support 80 lbs and 300 lbs, respectively, and has 180-degree rotation coverage.
Depending on the model, you can purchase varying hose lengths from 65 ft to 155 ft. For its light grey color, it's available with the ordinary bracket and in three lengths: 65 ft ($134.99), 90 ft ($174.99), and 130 ft ($195.99). On the other hand, its ordinary bracket has five length options between 90 ft to 155 ft with prices that range from $159.99 to $239.99. Alternatively, its metal bracket models span 78 ft to 130 ft, with a slightly lower cost of between $144.99 and $215.99.
Both cases are warp-resistant and fade-resistant with UV-proof materials. In addition, they share the same auto-retract system that lets you lock at your preferred length. With its adaptive layering system, it's less likely to be tangled, plus it has an adjustable stopper design to prevent damage. As for its garden hose nozzle, all models come with 9 spray modes for all kinds of watering. Lastly, it ships with a lead-in hose and fastener kit, which includes a few screws and ribbed plastic anchors.
Retractable Air Hose Reel-Alloy Steel Reel
We've mentioned before that retractable air hoses are incredibly useful garage upgrades for any homeowner, even if it's only to reduce the hassle of moving things around or keep your floors free of clutter. While we didn't mention it specifically, Giraffe's Retractable Air Hose Reel has two sizes (⅜-inch – 25 ft and ⅜-inch – 50 ft) that you can choose from. For $79.99, the 25 ft option is sold without the bracket. The 50 ft variant is either sold without a bracket ($99.99), with a classic bracket ($109.99), or with a pro bracket ($119.99). All models share the same automatic retraction feature, which rewinds by itself and helps avoid tangles. In addition, they have a 135-degree guide arm, stop anywhere lock, and premium hose. Lastly, all models with brackets are 180-degree rotating wall-mounted.
Giraffe's Retractable Air Hose Reels have generated an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 740 customers, with 99.5% giving it a rating of 4 stars and above. A lot of people have praised their build quality, even against more popular brands. Many users also like how convenient it is, whether you're mounting it on your bench, floor, ceiling, or wall. Although, there have been peppered concerns about the hose material, which reviewers have mentioned can be stiff during the winter. A couple of people have lamented how it would have been better with mounting holes instead of slots.
Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner
If you need to clean a lot of odd corners in your garage without dealing with the threat of tangles, the Giraffe Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner might be perfect for you. With a 1,200W motor and washable HEPA & sponge filters, it is capable of cleaning both wet and dry messes, including pet hair. For the Standard model, which relies on a built-in switch, you can expect to shell out just under $350 when it's not on sale. But if you want a Bluetooth switch on the wand, you might want to spend an extra $40 to get the Upgraded model for $389.99.
While 3% of users rated it a single star, they complained about three main things: hose retraction problems, weak suction, and mounting brackets not aligning. In addition, there have been a few disgruntled customers who cited poor customer service. However, a large majority seem to be quite satisfied with its performance. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 320 mostly happy customers. In fact, many of them loved how it's easy to install, had a great selection of attachments, and had enough power for their needs. There were also a lot of people who mentioned how they found the remote control useful. Given this, it's unsurprising that we think the Giraffe Grandstorm Retractable Vacuum Cleaner is a great functional upgrade to any garage that can make your workspace look more organized.
Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Pro
Sold for just under $700, the Giraffe Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Pro includes the pressure washer unit that can generate up to 3,700 PSI at 1.6 GPM. While this is considered high for electric models, this does fall below what you'd need to wash concrete, which we've mentioned before should be about 2.5 GPM. Out of the box, it includes a wall-fixed base, a metal-connector foam pot, a high-pressure gun handle, high-pressure gun stick, four quick-connect nozzles, a 6 ft lead-in hose, and a fastener kit. Apart from its auto-retract system, Giraffe states it operates at 80 dB, or about as loud as a dishwasher. The pressure washer averages a 4.7-star rating from more than 280 customers, with only about 2% of them rating it a single star.
Although if you want to get the most out of it, you might also want to check out a couple of other accessories that can both prolong its lifespan and optimize its performance. For additional protection against the elements, there's the $27.99 Grandfalls Retractable Pressure Washer Cover, which is made of mold-proof, waterproof, dust-proof, and wind-proof materials. Not to mention, it's made of UV protection material and has storage for both a foam cannon and accessories. Apart from this, you can also get a pressure washer turbo nozzle ($19.79) or short pressure washer gun ($39.99) for improved water flow and pressure.
Retractable Extension Cord Reel
These days, most of us use a ton of electric-powered devices in our garages, and it's not uncommon to run out of sockets for everything that needs to be charged. To avoid the hassle of packed plugs, an extension cord can definitely save the day, especially one like the Giraffe Retractable Extension Cord Reel. Available in 40 ft and 50 ft lengths, prices for this retractable extension cord reel range from $69.99 to $119.99. Collectively, the three retractable extension cord models have been rated 4.7 stars by 140 customers on the Giraffe website, with 80% of people giving them 5 stars, while only two people were dissatisfied enough to give them only a single star.
All options have the same automatic rewind mechanism that Giraffe boasts is tangle-free and locks at any length. Apart from this, it also claims to be both flame and impact-resistant with a 180-degree swivel mount. In addition, it has safety features, like an electrical switch, a breaker reset to prevent overloading, and a lighted triple socket. That said, similar to the non-retractable models, it's best to avoid overloading it, running it under rugs, or pulling it out by the cord.
Methodology
To make our list of cool Giraffe products, we rounded up some of the most popular retractable tools from the Giraffe portfolio. In general, we included products that have at least a hundred customer reviews, and have also generated an average rating of at least four stars. In addition, we included items that less than 10% of customers have rated a single star. When possible, we also listed features that differentiated each model within the same product lines, as well as optional accessories by Giraffe that can enhance your experience with it. We also mentioned some possible dealbreakers and critical negative comments to help manage your expectations.