5 Cool Retractable Giraffe Tools To Consider Adding To Your Garage

One of the most popular offers from its retractable lineup, more than 4,100 customers have rated Giraffe's Retractable Garden Hose Reel's collective product line 4.7 stars on average. Available in two colors, you can get it with an ordinary bracket or metal brackets, which can support 80 lbs and 300 lbs, respectively, and has 180-degree rotation coverage.

Depending on the model, you can purchase varying hose lengths from 65 ft to 155 ft. For its light grey color, it's available with the ordinary bracket and in three lengths: 65 ft ($134.99), 90 ft ($174.99), and 130 ft ($195.99). On the other hand, its ordinary bracket has five length options between 90 ft to 155 ft with prices that range from $159.99 to $239.99. Alternatively, its metal bracket models span 78 ft to 130 ft, with a slightly lower cost of between $144.99 and $215.99.

Both cases are warp-resistant and fade-resistant with UV-proof materials. In addition, they share the same auto-retract system that lets you lock at your preferred length. With its adaptive layering system, it's less likely to be tangled, plus it has an adjustable stopper design to prevent damage. As for its garden hose nozzle, all models come with 9 spray modes for all kinds of watering. Lastly, it ships with a lead-in hose and fastener kit, which includes a few screws and ribbed plastic anchors.