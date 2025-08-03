GPM And PSI: Why These Ratings Matter When Buying A Pressure Washer

It's tempting to just search "pressure washer" on Amazon and buy the cheapest option with the highest user ratings. Unfortunately, life isn't that simple; you have to get a pressure washer with specs that fit your needs. Ignoring important numbers like PSI and GPM could cause ineffective washing at best or ruin what you're trying to wash in a worst-case scenario.

You should think of water the same way you'd think of electricity. The flow rate, that's how much stuff is being produced, is measured in gallons per minute (GPM) for water and current or amps (A) for electricity. Pressure, on the other hand, is measured in pressure per square inch (PSI) for water and volts for electricity. Now, would you use just any current and voltage for your electrical appliances? No, you would have to follow the manufacturer's instructions because they know just how much it can handle. To a lesser degree, the same applies to pressure washers; some materials and items can handle more pressure and flow than others.

That said, when it comes to washing, specifically, high PSI gives you a stronger force of water, meaning you get a better ability to break up dirt, grime, or paint. PSI is usually the main culprit for damage or ineffective washing, so always find a good PSI before choosing a pressure washer. Higher GPM helps with more efficient rinsing and overall cleaning since the water can effectively carry away more loose debris. Multiplying PSI and GPM gives you a cleaning unit (CU), and you need a good combination for the task at hand.