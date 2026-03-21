5 Inline-6 Engines More Powerful Than The Toyota 2JZ-GTE

The Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-6 engine is widely regarded as one of Toyota's best engines of the 1990s. Many gearheads and enthusiasts take things even further, though, placing the 2JZ-GTE among the greatest six-cylinder engines ever produced by any automaker or during any era. Given the 2JZ's technical and cultural accomplishments, it's not hard to see why.

The twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE first debuted in 1991 under the hood of the Japanese-market Toyota Aristo luxury sedan, but it didn't start earning widespread global recognition until Toyota put the engine in the groundbreaking fourth-generation Supra in 1993. In stock form, the 2JZ helped turn the Mk4 Supra into a world-class performance machine, and its legend only grew from there. Even after Toyota discontinued the engine in the early 2000s, the 2JZ became an icon in the tuning scene thanks to its vast power potential when modified — and was ushered, alongside the Supra, into Hollywood stardom in the original "The Fast and the Furious" film.

More than 20 years have passed since Toyota phased out the 2JZ-GTE, but its popularity remains strong. But times change, and many automakers have developed inline-6 engines with factory horsepower figures that put the 2JZ-GTE to shame. To show just how far things have come, we've selected five engines that outgun the 320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque that the American-market Supra Turbo developed when it was released in 1993.