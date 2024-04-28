What Makes BMW's S58 Engine So Special?
BMWs are extraordinary due to their high-quality standards and forward-thinking features. However, the automaker's engines are perhaps even more influential to its iconic reputation. Take, for instance, the S58, which uses the durable and potent B58 as a blueprint to further enhance the driving force behind the M and X models. Many engines are available today, encompassing a wide range of performance and efficiency; why is the S58 so attractive? According to BMW, they saw a 9% uptick in sales for 2023, with 362,244 units sold in the U.S. Could the S58 engine be partly responsible for the increase?
In terms of well-received modern engines, a few requirements, such as impressive power and efficiency, must be met. The S58 exceeds in both output and optimized performance but goes further, including some notable innovations. This BMW engine comes in a few potent flavors, including standard and competition. The S58 also packs innovative technology utilizing 3D printing, combustion chamber advances, and temperature control system improvements. The S58 isn't the only impressive piece of engineering from the German automaker, as BMW has made some of the most reliable engines ever built.
The S58 has two versions
Automotive manufacturers typically offer at least a few engine variants to cater to casual drivers and those looking for enhanced performance. The S58 has two options: the standard and the competition engine. The standard version gives you a brawny 473 horsepower with 442 lb-ft of torque. This turbocharged inline-6 is the most robust engine in this category that BMW has ever made.
For those who need more of a thrill behind the wheel, the competition engine adds even greater gusto under the hood. With 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, you can go 0-60 in a 2024 BMW M3 in just 3.9 seconds. The S58 is a testament to continued ingenuity in pulling more output out of smaller engines. The xDrive version of the car posts even more impressive figures with all-wheel drive technology, and we got our hands on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and declared it a bona fide supercar killer.
Performance through advanced technology
One of the best aspects of the automotive industry is the continued focus on improvement, and BMW has incorporated interesting technology into the S58. For precision and weight reduction, BMW engineers used 3D printing to create a cylinder head in the S58. This approach allowed the engine to be lighter and made the most ideal cylinder head shape possible for enhanced performance.
S58 also offers some changes to the positioning of the fuel injectors within the chamber and increases their spraying pressure. BMW has moved the fuel injectors into a more central location to improve mixture rates and efficiency. The injectors also function at pressures of up to 350 bar or around 5,000 psi.
Another trick up the S58's sleeve concerns cooling, vital for any performance engine. In this case, BMW equipped a trio of radiators and a second cooler, and the transmission benefits from its own oil cooling system. In order to operate at its best, an engine must remain within a specific range of acceptable thermal levels. The S58 has more than enough temperature-regulating technology to ensure optimal temperature.