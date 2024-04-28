What Makes BMW's S58 Engine So Special?

BMWs are extraordinary due to their high-quality standards and forward-thinking features. However, the automaker's engines are perhaps even more influential to its iconic reputation. Take, for instance, the S58, which uses the durable and potent B58 as a blueprint to further enhance the driving force behind the M and X models. Many engines are available today, encompassing a wide range of performance and efficiency; why is the S58 so attractive? According to BMW, they saw a 9% uptick in sales for 2023, with 362,244 units sold in the U.S. Could the S58 engine be partly responsible for the increase?

In terms of well-received modern engines, a few requirements, such as impressive power and efficiency, must be met. The S58 exceeds in both output and optimized performance but goes further, including some notable innovations. This BMW engine comes in a few potent flavors, including standard and competition. The S58 also packs innovative technology utilizing 3D printing, combustion chamber advances, and temperature control system improvements. The S58 isn't the only impressive piece of engineering from the German automaker, as BMW has made some of the most reliable engines ever built.