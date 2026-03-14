4 VPN Services To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews

Virtual private networks, commonly known as VPNs, have been a big part of the internet-browsing landscape since the start of the 2020s. Data from Security.org suggests that 75 million Americans use some sort of VPN. There are plenty of reasons to use one, from bypassing region locks on streaming content to supposed security and privacy benefits, though it's worth noting that VPNs can't really provide anonymity on the internet.

No matter what you want to use a VPN for, though, there's probably a service out there for you. The best VPN services out there, such as Nord VPN, Surfshark, and Private Internet Access (PIA), offer all the basics and generally provide extra features such as ad blocking, threat protection, and split tunneling. They also have audited no-logs policies to reassure users that their browsing data is, allegedly, not stored on the VPN's servers.

There's generally no need to hunt far and wide for a VPN; the popular ones are, for better or worse, generally the best ones. That said, not every VPN out there is good; some come across particularly poorly based on user reviews due to issues including scammy behavior, poor performance, and fake server locations. Here are four that are best avoided.

A quick note before we start: VPN pricing is notoriously hard to compare. Most VPN providers entice you with steep discounts on your first billing cycle, and even the best providers require you to commit to two- or three-year subscriptions to get the lowest prices. Thus, while we'll touch on price here, you should do your own research.