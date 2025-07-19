Why A VPN Works Better When You Use A Server Closer To Your Location

Virtual private networks (VPNs) are a key way of staying safe online, as they boost privacy and security while you browse the web. They're also convenient tools for a variety of other online activities, as they let you pretend you're browsing from a different location than where you really are. If you're trying to access content that's restricted in your region, then this can be helpful. However, using a VPN server that's far away can cause some connection problems.

When you choose which location to set your VPN to, you're also choosing which server you're connecting to. For example, if you set your VPN to London, you're connecting to a server around there. The farther away the server is, though, the slower your speeds are likely to be, due to both distance and latency.

If you're using a VPN to stay anonymous while browsing, try connecting to a server that's close by — one in your own country might do the trick. However, if you're trying to connect to a server in another country for a specific reason, such as evading censorship or accessing location-specific content, then try and pick somewhere as close by as possible in the relevant country. Alternatively, try to pick the nearest applicable country to you. An example would be connecting to a server in Dublin if you're based in the United States and need to access something in Europe.