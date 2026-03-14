5 Weirdly Useful Things You Can 3D Print

Cup holder accessories can help organize your car, but they can't change the laws of physics. That open drink may spill over the edge with a hard enough turn. To solve that problem, we recommend nitroturd7856's Gimbal Cup Holder. As the name implies, the gimbal cup holder puts the cup (the maker demonstrates it with drink cans) in a gimbaled enclosure so that gravity will (in theory) keep it level regardless of sharp turns, bumpy roads, humps, inclines, declines, you name it. It's a cool project, even putting aside its usefulness. It's designed for typical 12-ounce cans, with a 16-ounce can version for those taller, thicker cans. You may also wish to print the 12-ounce sleeve for those thin, tall cans.

Note that since the gimbal takes up quite a bit of space, this uses a cup holder-sized mount. The cup will stick up out of the cup holder, like those cup holder expanders that let you hold larger containers. If your car has a cup holder known for being too tight or too large, you should probably measure it and compare it to the base before printing it.

Another caveat: This project may introduce some complications. The creator notes that you have to be very gentle with post-print removal, or you could cause permanent structural damage. Assembling it could be a bit tricky and may require some simple tools. You should also use PETG, particularly if you're going to be drinking any hot drinks or leaving it in a hot car. Some commenters have also noted that their printer isn't tall enough to print the entire thing — so your mileage may vary.