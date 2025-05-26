Can You Bring A Portable Battery Fan On A Plane? What The TSA Rules Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With summers getting warmer each, it's not surprising if you have a portable fan glued to your hand every time you have to step outside. Not only are portable fans lifesavers for packed locations, but they can also help you avoid heatstroke when traveling to sunny countries with significantly warmer temperatures. However, going to exotic desert or island destinations do come with a few caveats, such as having to pass through TSA. Previously, we've talked about the TSA guidelines for electronics, which differ depending on if it will be in cabin or check-in luggages. But, where does your portable fan fall in this spectrum?

According to the TSA website, you can bring electric fans in both your carry on or checked bags. However, it's not entirely straightforward, because whether you will be able to travel with your portable battery fan on board an airplane will still be determined by a variety of factors, such as the size of the fan, the type of battery it has, power bank features, and the strictness of the TSA agent doing the inspection. Plus, there might even be additional guidelines by the specific airline, airport, or country you are in or plan to travel to. Here are some factors to look out for, sample guidelines from different airlines, and tips to help lessen the stress when you're passing through security.

