Scientists Issue Grim Warning: Atlantic Ocean 'At A Tipping Point'

Many of us have a way of taking the oceans for granted. A place to surf, perhaps, or to enjoy other water sports, or simply admire while sitting on the beach. Those who make their livings in far harsher ocean conditions would feel rather differently, however, and so do climate scientists, who warn that the Atlantic Ocean could reach a critical point from which it's going to be impossibly difficult to recover. Though we often think of the ocean as separate and distinct from life on land, the thing to remember is that about 71% of the planet is covered in water, the vast majority of which is ocean water. The Atlantic Ocean, the second largest on Earth, covers 41.1 million square miles, about one-fifth of the surface of the planet. This is why it takes so long for an aircraft carrier to cross the Atlantic, and it also makes it a critical barometer and provider of life on Earth.

Tragically, its role in safeguarding that life is in increasing jeopardy because of climate change. A study from René M. van Westen et al., published in Hydrology and Earth System Sciences in November 2025, sounds the alarm: "The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is expected to weaken or even collapse under anthropogenic climate change." Humanity, according to the report, is causing the AMOC, a system of currents that the Met Office likens to "a conveyor belt" regulating the temperature of ocean water, to deteriorate. The study created several potential scenarios to detail what might happen if this system was lost, and the possible impact on life on Earth in a broad sense is chilling to think about. Let's take a closer look at the AMOC and what the impact of climate change on it potentially means for the Earth.