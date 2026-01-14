These 5 Cup Holder Accessories Can Help Organize Your Car

America is probably one of the only countries in the world where you can legally buy a Mega Quadruple Big Gulp Xtreme at the gas station, a miniature warhead of a Styrofoam cup capable of holding enough fluid to keep a small family alive in the desert for a week. And good luck fitting that in your cup holder. That's where a car cup holder expander comes in handy. The Car Cup Holder Expander by Tykor costs only $11.99 and claims to hold bottles as big as 46 oz and up to 3.9 inches wide at the base.

Installation is easy: Pop it in, twist, and its little feet anchor themselves in the cup holder; that could be important in a car crash, since loose items in your car can become a danger. Benefits, aside from having the diameter to rack a tank shell in your center console? It's a full cup holder upgrade, including little rubber tabs around the lip to lock in smaller cups, an anti-slip coaster, and a cutout for handles. You can also use it anywhere else with a cup holder, like your treadmill.

The only potential downside is that, aside from sticking up out of your console, it may hang over the other cup holder and make it slightly less usable. Putting two of these side by side may not work or be ideal. Reviewers have uploaded an entire gallery of themselves plonking their Stanley cups in the expander, so rest assured, this thing can probably hold most bottles you throw at it. The only place we wouldn't recommend it is a Lamborghini, since that probably wouldn't jibe with the aesthetic. And yes, Lamborghinis do have cup holders.