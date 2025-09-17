Lamborghinis Do Have Cupholders, But They Don't Come Cheap

We often take many things for granted when purchasing a new vehicle. With the increasing integration of convenience technologies, it is now becoming rare not to have features like Bluetooth, a backup camera, or the ability to charge devices. These expectations extend nearly all the way down to the most budget-friendly models on the market. Even if these features aren't available, we still expect things like air conditioning and cupholders. Well, would you be surprised that some of the most expensive vehicles on the market don't even have cupholders? That is the case with Lamborghini, the luxury Italian automaker.

If you were to purchase a brand-new 2026 Lamborghini Temerario or Huracán and expect to have cupholders standard in your car, you are out of luck. There is not a single trim of either of these cars that comes with them included. If you want a fancy new Lamborghini sports car with someplace to put your drink, you are going to need to put down some more money. In fact, adding cupholders will cost you a whopping $800 extra with what is called the "Cupholder and Smoker Package." This will place two cupholders on the dashboard, one on the far left and one on the far right of the passenger seat.

Granted, Lamborghinis are produced with those with a lot of money in their bank account in mind, but paying $800 for a convenience that comes standard in just about every other vehicle you could imagine seems totally absurd. Luckily, Lamborghini does have other models where you don't have to worry about extra fees for cupholders.