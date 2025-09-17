Lamborghinis Do Have Cupholders, But They Don't Come Cheap
We often take many things for granted when purchasing a new vehicle. With the increasing integration of convenience technologies, it is now becoming rare not to have features like Bluetooth, a backup camera, or the ability to charge devices. These expectations extend nearly all the way down to the most budget-friendly models on the market. Even if these features aren't available, we still expect things like air conditioning and cupholders. Well, would you be surprised that some of the most expensive vehicles on the market don't even have cupholders? That is the case with Lamborghini, the luxury Italian automaker.
If you were to purchase a brand-new 2026 Lamborghini Temerario or Huracán and expect to have cupholders standard in your car, you are out of luck. There is not a single trim of either of these cars that comes with them included. If you want a fancy new Lamborghini sports car with someplace to put your drink, you are going to need to put down some more money. In fact, adding cupholders will cost you a whopping $800 extra with what is called the "Cupholder and Smoker Package." This will place two cupholders on the dashboard, one on the far left and one on the far right of the passenger seat.
Granted, Lamborghinis are produced with those with a lot of money in their bank account in mind, but paying $800 for a convenience that comes standard in just about every other vehicle you could imagine seems totally absurd. Luckily, Lamborghini does have other models where you don't have to worry about extra fees for cupholders.
Some models do have cupholders
While the Temerario and Huracán may not have standard cupholders, Lamborghini does have a sports car that does. If you don't want to pay that extra $800 fee, you will need to get yourself a 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto to get standard cupholders. These cupholders are placed in the exact same place as the optional ones for the other sports cars, where they are affixed to the dashboard in front of the passenger seat. These cupholders come standard, whether you are getting the base option or the Ad Personam trim of the Revuelto.
Lamborghini has another model that comes standard with cupholders, and these particular cupholders are located in a more conventional spot. If you are to get a 2026 Lamborghini Urus, you will find two cupholders nestled in the center console between the driver and passenger seats. It is right below the vehicle's aircraft-inspired starter mechanism — one of the coolest features of the Urus' interior.
The Lamborghini Urus is the company's sole crossover SUV model, making it more practical for daily use rather than being a performance-forward sports car. It is likely for this reason that the Urus is the only model to feature these fairly commonplace cupholders. These central cupholders come standard on all three trims of the Urus: the SE, S, and Performante. While it would seem easy to simply include one of the more basic convenience features found in automobiles for decades in these ultra-luxury vehicles, Lamborghini has come to the conclusion that it only makes sense with certain models.